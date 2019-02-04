Technology News LIVE Updates: Google bans 29 beauty camera apps, Android Q Dark mode to work over third-party apps

In today’s live updates in the technology world, Google has banned 29 beauty camera apps from Play Store after security firm Trend Micro reported that these apps were sending users pornographic content. In other news, a detailed analysis of Android Q posted by XDA Developers reveals that the upcoming software version will see a new system-wide Dark mode.

Finally, Starting this year, India will start manufacturing some of the most complex mirror pieces and key subsytems. These will be assembled at the world’s largest ground-based telescope, Thirty Metre Telescope (TMT), which is still under construction.