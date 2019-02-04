Toggle Menu Sections
Technology News LIVE Updates: Google bans 29 beauty camera apps, Android Q Dark mode to work over third-party appshttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/technology-news-live-updates-google-bans-29-beauty-camera-apps-android-q-dark-mode-to-work-over-third-party-apps-5568027/

Technology News LIVE Updates: Google bans 29 beauty camera apps, Android Q Dark mode to work over third-party apps

Technology News LIVE Updates: Close to 29 beauty camera apps banned from the Play Store, Android Q's system-wide Dark mode that will work over third-party apps revealed, India to start manufacturing some of the most complex mirror pieces and key subsytems.

technology news, tech news, Android Q dark mode, beauty camera apps banned, Pro Camera Beauty banned, Beauty camera banned, Android Q launch, WhatsApp dark mode, top tech news today, trending tech news, gadgets news, breaking tech news
Technology News LIVE Updates: Google bans 29 beauty camera apps, Android Q Dark theme will work over third-party apps, India to manufacture complex mirror pieces and key subsytems. 

In today’s live updates in the technology world, Google has banned 29 beauty camera apps from Play Store after security firm Trend Micro reported that these apps were sending users pornographic content. In other news, a detailed analysis of Android Q posted by XDA Developers reveals that the upcoming software version will see a new system-wide Dark mode.

Finally, Starting this year, India will start manufacturing some of the most complex mirror pieces and key subsytems. These will be assembled at the world’s largest ground-based telescope, Thirty Metre Telescope (TMT), which is still under construction.

Live Blog

Android Q's Dark mode will work over third-party apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, etc

Android Q's Dark mode will work over third-party apps, reveals a detailed analysis of the feature put out by XDA Developers. The Dark mode will reportedly work across third-party apps like Slack, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp etc. This works even if the app does not have dedicated night mode option in the settings. Read more here.

Google bans 29 beauty camera apps: Here is the reason why

Google banned 29 apps from Play Store after security firm Trend Micro reported that these apps were sending users pornographic content, redirecting them to phishing websites and some were stealing private pictures. Some of these apps include Pro Camera Beauty, Cartoon Art Photo, Selfie Camera Pro, Beauty Camera. Check out the full list here.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 With smartphones, Chennai photo fest exposes children to photography
2 Supreme Court seeks RBI response in data localisation matter of WhatsApp payment service
3 Facebook loses fact-checking group Snopes after two years