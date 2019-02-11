Technology news Live updates: Google Maps AR testing, Kerala’s Coconics laptop

In this week’s live updates from the world of technology, it looks like Google has begun testing out the AR feature in Maps with select users in the US. The feature was announced back in May 2018 at the Google I/O developer conference. In India, Kerala has announced the Coconics laptop brand, which is a public-private partnership and there will be three ‘Made in India’ models as part of this.

There are more leaks around the Vivo V15 Pro, which is supposed to launch in India next week. Other anticipated phones are the Redmi Note 7, for which an official launch date is still awaited. The Galaxy S10, which also launches next week has seen some leaks as well.