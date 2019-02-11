Technology news Live updates: Google Maps AR testing, Kerala’s Coconics laptop

In this week’s live updates from the world of technology, it looks like Google has begun testing out the AR feature in Maps with select users in the US. The feature was announced back in May 2018 at the Google I/O developer conference. In India, Kerala has announced the Coconics laptop brand, which is a public-private partnership and there will be three ‘Made in India’ models as part of this.
There are more leaks around the Vivo V15 Pro, which is supposed to launch in India next week. Other anticipated phones are the Redmi Note 7, for which an official launch date is still awaited. The Galaxy S10, which also launches next week has seen some leaks as well.
Apple iPhone XR unofficial price cut?
There were reports that the Apple iPhone XR's price in India has been slashed to Rs 70,500. This was claimed by Mahesh Telecom, which said it was offering customers this special price cut on the iPhone XR for a short period. However it should be noted that Apple has not said anything about a price cut and the price is the same on official website and with other retailers. Apple's starting price of iPhone XR is still officially Rs 76,900. Only Mahesh Telecom is offering the discounted price.
Kerala's Coconics laptops are made in India, officially announced
Kerala will be the first state in India design and its own manufacture laptops in the country. The state has announced Coconics, which is a public-private partnership (PPP) enterprise. Coconics has launched three laptops models. The first CC11B is a 2-in-1 notebook featuring a 11-inch FHD touchscreen display, Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage, USB Type-C connectivity and up to eight hours of battery backup. There's also CC11A, which is a slim and lightweight notebook aimed at educational institutions. Finally, there's the C314A, a rugged notebook, is aimed at the enterprise market. Read more details here.
Google Maps is testing its AR feature in the US
Google Maps is supposed to get an Augmented Reality or AR Mode, which could assist you while walking in the real-world. The user would just have to point the camera to their surroundings, and the Maps app will try and figure out where they are (based on Google's Street View data) and then give directions for where the user wants to go. The Map will lay an AR element onto the real world as the user points their camera. Now this feature was announced back in May in 2018 when the last I/O developer conference from Google took place.
The Wall Street Journal has managed to get this feature and tested it out. The feature will apparently only roll out when Google is sure that it works fine, and is only being rolled out to some testers in the US. Read more details here.