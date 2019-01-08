Technology News LIVE Updates: CES 2019 launches, Asus and OnePlus updates

In today’s live updates from the world of technology, we are looking at all the major news announcements from the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 (CES), which is taking place in Las Vegas. LG has showcased a new rollable OLED TV, Apple declared that Samsung TVs will soon have iTunes in the future, and we’ve seen as lot of announcements around laptops, gaming laptops, and smart devices, which are powered by Alexa, Google Assistant.

In other non-CES related technology news, OnePlus has rolled out an update for the OnePlus 6T, while the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and M2 are both getting firmware updates as well. Customers in India also need to remember that the deadline for the new DTH rules is drawing close with January 31, being the final date to pick subscription packs.