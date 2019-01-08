Technology News LIVE Updates: CES 2019 launches, Asus and OnePlus updates

In today’s live updates from the world of technology, we are looking at all the major news announcements from the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 (CES), which is taking place in Las Vegas. LG has showcased a new rollable OLED TV, Apple declared that Samsung TVs will soon have iTunes in the future, and we’ve seen as lot of announcements around laptops, gaming laptops, and smart devices, which are powered by Alexa, Google Assistant.
In other non-CES related technology news, OnePlus has rolled out an update for the OnePlus 6T, while the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and M2 are both getting firmware updates as well. Customers in India also need to remember that the deadline for the new DTH rules is drawing close with January 31, being the final date to pick subscription packs.
CES 2019: Huawei's new MateBook
Huawei's big announcements at CES 2019 include a MateBook 13 and MediaPad M5 Lite tablet. The MateBook 13 is a 13-inch ultraportable notebook laptop, while the MediaPad M5 Lite is a 10-inch Android table.t
MateBook 13 has an 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio, and a touchscreen-enabled display with a resolution of 2,160×1080 pixels. It will be powered by Intel 8th generation Core i7 or Core i5 processor with maximum of 8GB RAM and up to 256GB SSD drive for storage. The laptop also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB Type-C ports, a 1MP web camera, and a fingerprint scanner embedded into a power button. The MateBook 13 starts at $999.
Huawei's MediaPad M5 Lite is 10-inch Android tablet, powered by a Kirin 659 processor with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and a microSD card slot. Battery is 7,500mAh and this tablet also gets a stylus support.
CES 2019: LG just showed a 65-inch rollable OLED TV
LG has showcased a rollable OLED TV at the ongoing CES 2019. The 65-inch 4K OLED display is ultra-thin and rollable.
The Signature OLED TV R as it will be called, will allow users to simply press a button and its rollable screen automatically disappear into the stand. The LG TV has a 4K UHD resolution, HDR support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10, Alpha 9 Gen 2 processor, WebOS 4.5 OS and ThinQ AI features. The OLED TV also supports Apple’s AirPlay 2 out-of-the-box and HomeKit. It can be controlled via Alexa and Siri as well.