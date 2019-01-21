Technology News LIVE Updates: Amazon and Flipkart sales, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 update

In today’s live blog for news from the world of technology, we take a look at the Amazon and Flipkart sales which have several offers for products like smartphones, laptops, headphones, etc. Amazon’s Great Indian Sale will end on January 23, Flipkart’s Big Republic Day sale will end on January 22. Apple’s iPhone X, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, Redmi Y2, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Realme, Honor, Huawei, and Samsung phones will see discounts, offers.
In other news, Google Maps will soon show speed traps for markets like India, while Asus is rolling out an update for its older Zenfone Max Pro (M1) device. The last lunar eclipse of this decade also took place today, though this was not visible in India. However, photos of the Super Blood Wolf Moon as it is being called are starting to come.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 FOTA update
Asus has rolled out a new firmware update for its older ZenFone Max Pro M1 smartphone with January 2019 Google security patches and optimizing system stability. The update will be rolled out on a batch-to-batch basis and not all users will see it immediately.
Flipkart's Republic Day Sale: Realme 2 Pro, Honor 9N and other discounts
Flipkart's sale is also on and this is the 'Republic Day' sale. The e-commerce platform is offering the Realme 2 Pro with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage at Rs 13,990, while the Nokia 6.1 Plus with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is retailing at Rs 14,999. Other devices on sale are Honor 9 Lite at Rs 8,499, Samsung Galaxy S8+ at Rs 34,990 and Moto X4 is Rs 10,999. Read more
Amazon's Big Great Indian sale
Amazon Great Indian Sale 2019 is on and will continue till January 23 and right now there are offers on devices like Redmi Y2, OnePlus 6T, Redmi 6A, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, iPhone X, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 and other mobiles. Redmi Y2 is available at a price of Rs 7,999, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB version will cost only Rs 9,999. Apple iPhone X from 2017 is retailing at Rs 74,999. The iPhone 7 with 32GB storage space will cost Rs 37,999. Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 will cost Rs 39,990 in the Amazon Great Indian sale. Read more about the deals here.