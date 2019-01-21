Technology News LIVE Updates: Amazon and Flipkart sales, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 update

In today’s live blog for news from the world of technology, we take a look at the Amazon and Flipkart sales which have several offers for products like smartphones, laptops, headphones, etc. Amazon’s Great Indian Sale will end on January 23, Flipkart’s Big Republic Day sale will end on January 22. Apple’s iPhone X, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, Redmi Y2, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Realme, Honor, Huawei, and Samsung phones will see discounts, offers.

In other news, Google Maps will soon show speed traps for markets like India, while Asus is rolling out an update for its older Zenfone Max Pro (M1) device. The last lunar eclipse of this decade also took place today, though this was not visible in India. However, photos of the Super Blood Wolf Moon as it is being called are starting to come.