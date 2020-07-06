Technology News Live Updates: Elyments launched under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Samsung to launch big battery phone

Elyments is free to download on iOS and Android (Source: Express Photo & Play Store) Elyments is free to download on iOS and Android (Source: Express Photo & Play Store)

In today’s live updates in the technology world, Samsung is likely to bring a new smartphone to its affordable M series. The expected new entrant to the M Series is likely to have a huge 6,800mAh battery to power the smartphone. Previously, the largest battery on a Samsung smartphone was 6,000mAh.

For PC gamers, there is good news as PS4 exclusive game Horizon Zero Dawn is available for pre-order on Steam and Epic Games. The third-person open-world role-playing action game will be launched on August 7. However, despite its release being a month away, it has already become the top seller to Steam as it is the first PS4 exclusive game to come to Microsoft Windows.

Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu launched a social media app Elyments on Sunday. Elyments is available for download on both iOS and Android.