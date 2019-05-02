Tech News Live Updates: Google’s quiz for World Password Day, Apple files new Touch ID patent, Realme X specs leaked

May 2, which is today, has been declared as the World Password Day. People who still continue to have simple passwords face danger from phishing attacks. To avoid such attacks, Google has a quick quiz to check a user’s phishing-detection skills. Plus, to stay much more secure online, some tips can be followed.

In other technology news today, Apple has reportedly filed a new patent to bring back Touch ID using the newer-generation of in-display fingerprint sensors. Meanwhile, Realme X and Realme X Pro specifications, as well as price, have been leaked online. Realme itself shared a teaser for its upcoming Realme X with a popup selfie camera.