Tech News Live Updates: Google’s quiz for World Password Day, Apple files new Touch ID patent, Realme X specs leakedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/technology-news-live-updates-5706191/
Tech News Live Updates: Google’s quiz for World Password Day, Apple files new Touch ID patent, Realme X specs leaked
In today's technology news, Google unveils quiz to detect phishing skills on users on World Password Day, Apple files a patent to bring back Touch ID, Realme X, and Realme X Pro price, specifications leaked online, and more.
May 2, which is today, has been declared as the World Password Day. People who still continue to have simple passwords face danger from phishing attacks. To avoid such attacks, Google has a quick quiz to check a user’s phishing-detection skills. Plus, to stay much more secure online, some tips can be followed.
In other technology news today, Apple has reportedly filed a new patent to bring back Touch ID using the newer-generation of in-display fingerprint sensors. Meanwhile, Realme X and Realme X Pro specifications, as well as price, have been leaked online. Realme itself shared a teaser for its upcoming Realme X with a popup selfie camera.
Live Blog
Technology News Live: World Password Day today, how to avoid phishing attacks, Realme X, X Pro leaks
Stuffcool launches Stuffbuds wireless stereo earbuds at Rs 4,999
Stuffcool has launched its launches Stuffbuds wireless stereo earbuds with Bluetooth 5.0. Each earbuds support 40 mAh battery that is said to offer upto three hours of talktime. The charging dock is backed by a 300 mAh battery, which is claimed to charge the earbuds three times.
Stuffcool Stuffbuds feature buttons on each earbuds for calls and music control. The earbuds are priced at Rs 4,999, but are currently available at an introductory price of Rs 4,490. It comes with six month warranty and can be bought from retails stores across India as well as from Stuffcool's site, Amazon, or Flipkart online.
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, and OnePlus 5 smartphones have started getting OxygenOS Open Beta 17, Open Beta 9, and Open Beta 31 respectively. Meanwhile, Open beta 29 is ready for OnePlus 5T. The updates for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T include changes like display overheating device warning as well as a new interface for the system update.
Meanwhile, Google is gearing up to introduce a new feature for Google account that will allow users to automatically delete their Location History data.
Stuffcool launches Stuffbuds wireless stereo earbuds at Rs 4,999
Stuffcool has launched its launches Stuffbuds wireless stereo earbuds with Bluetooth 5.0. Each earbuds support 40 mAh battery that is said to offer upto three hours of talktime. The charging dock is backed by a 300 mAh battery, which is claimed to charge the earbuds three times.
Stuffcool Stuffbuds feature buttons on each earbuds for calls and music control. The earbuds are priced at Rs 4,999, but are currently available at an introductory price of Rs 4,490. It comes with six month warranty and can be bought from retails stores across India as well as from Stuffcool's site, Amazon, or Flipkart online.