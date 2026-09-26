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Not just papad, pickle and petticoat; rural India can do much more: Impact investor Nagaraja Prakasam

Naga spoke to indianexpress.com about his work in appropriate-technology, the learnings from the Kisan Mitr platform, the need to move rural entrepreneurship up the value chain.

Nagaraja Prakasam, Impact Investor (Credits: Nagaraja Prakasam)Nagaraja Prakasam, Impact Investor (Credits: Nagaraja Prakasam)
Written by: Venkatesh Kannaiah
14 min readSep 26, 2026 07:00 AM IST First published on: Sep 26, 2026 at 07:00 AM IST

Nagaraja Prakasam is an angel investor, fund advisor, and mentor for social enterprises.

He is also the first resident mentor at NSRCEL, IIM-Bangalore, mentoring early-stage social enterprises. An impact investor in 34 companies, he is also actively involved with IIT-Madras’ Rural Technology Business Incubator and Centre for Innovation Incubation & Entrepreneurship at IIM-Ahmedabad.

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