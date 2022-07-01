Technoblade, Minecraft YouTuber and streamer, dies from cancer aged 23

After a prolonged battle with cancer, Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade passed away today. He was 23. His family confirmed his death in an emotional farewell video posted on his behalf. The video was titled ‘So Long Nerds’.

In his last video, he revealed his name to be Alex and his father read out the farewell message written by him for his followers. “Thank you all for supporting my content over the years,” he continued. “If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life,” the message read.

With over 10 million Youtube followers, Technoblade shot to fame by livestreaming and posting videos of himself playing the sandbox video game.

Technoblade’s dad in his last video released on 1st July 2022 Technoblade’s dad in his last video released on 1st July 2022

In August 2021, Technoblade had revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer. In a fundraising video posted in February, he had explained that he underwent chemotherapy, radiation therapy and a limb salvage operation after developing a painful tumor in his right arm.

The video concludes with a message from Technoblade’s family. The video concludes with a message from Technoblade’s family.

Technoblade kept his personal life under wraps and little is known about him apart from his online avatar which was a picture of a crowned pig.

Youtubers like J Schlattt, Captain Puffy aka Cara, Tommy Innit, Ludwig Ahgren, Quackity and Jake Lucky paid an tribute to him.

Technoblade’s father thanked his fans in the farewell video and conveyed that a part of proceeds from online orders for his late son’s merchandise would now go to charity.

The video concluded with a written statement from his family: “From Technoblade’s earliest online days, he was always strategizing ways to delight and reward his audience – giving away online prizes, encouraging good sportsmanship, and most of all sharing his Minecraft adventures for entertainment and laughs. Even after his eventual successes he somehow managed to keep his good-natured humility, competing with an endearing balance between confidence and self-deprecating wit.”