WordPress Co-founder, Quora CEO and Dropbox VPs invest in Hike Messenger

Hike Messenger today announced latest investments from Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, WordPress Co-founder Matt Mullenweg along with Aditya Agarwal and Ruchi Sanghvi of Dropbox.

“It’s great to have the world’s top brains in tech share Hike’s vision; and not just entrust us with their investment, but more importantly, also advise us on our product and strategy. Each of the them brings with him/her a core area of expertise, which we at Hike find immensely useful as we aggressively grow in India,” Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder and CEO, Hike Messenger said.

Adam D’Angelo, Founder and CEO, Quora has served as Chief Technology Officer at Facebook and has guided the site’s architecture and infrastructure. He has invested personally in Instagram, Nextdoor, Asana and Wealthfront.

Aditya Agarwal, Vice President Engineering, Dropbox came to Dropbox via the acquisition of Cove, a company he co-founded. Prior to Cove, Aditya was the Director of Product Engineering at Facebook where he oversaw the development of core products such as News Feed, Search, Photos, Profile and Applications.

Ruchi Sanghvi was the Vice President, Operations, Dropbox. Also, Ruchi was the first female engineer at Facebook, and was instrumental in implementing the first versions of key features such as News Feed. “India is close to our hearts and we understand the challenges faced by the billion plus people of India. It’s quite clear that messaging is playing a key role in bringing people online in a mobile first market like India and Hike Messenger has begun to play a pivotal role in that market. We are both aligned to Hike’s vision and are excited about what comes next,” she said.

Matt Mullenweg, Founder and CEO of Automattic Inc. and Co-Founder of WordPress is an online social media entrepreneur. He has his angel investment firm Audrey capital, which has backed over 100 companies since 2008, many of which have been acquired. “As an online social media entrepreneur myself, I have keenly observed India. I believe in Hike Messenger’s vision and I can see the team gearing up and are well positioned for aggressive growth in the country,” he said.

