Tech updates (June 9, 2026): ASUS battery support expansion, Belkin’s Toy Story-themed iPad case, more

Tuesday, June 5, saw a mix of major announcements across consumer electronics, enterprise software, accessories, and after-sales services. From ASUS expanding its battery support and Pega unveiling a new approach to AI-powered workflows to TEMPT introducing a portable cooling device and Belkin launching a Disney and Pixar-inspired iPad, the day witnessed an assortment of launches and tech news developments.

Here’s a quick look at some of the most notable launches and showcases of the day, highlighting their key features, pricing, and availability.

ASUS has announced expanded access to genuine laptop batteries through its ASUS Exclusive Stores (AES) and authorised channel partners across India. The initiative is designed to simplify battery replacements by offering professional installation support and a one-year warranty.

The programme covers several laptop families, including the Vivobook, Vivobook Go, Vivobook Pro, Vivobook 16X, ROG Strix, ROG Zephyrus, TUF, ProArt and ExpertBook P1 series.

ASUS has also expanded its support footprint across regions such as Delhi NCR, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and North-East India. Moreover, consumers can use the ASUS Battery Finder microsite to locate compatible batteries and nearby service points.

Pega introduces AI workflows without token-based pricing

Enterprise software company Pega has announced new capabilities in Pega Infinity 26 that allow organisations to build and run AI-powered agentic workflows without paying per token. The company said its Predictable AI architecture shifts complex AI reasoning to the design stage, enabling more efficient workflow execution during deployment.

Using Pega Blueprint AI and Pega Infinity Studio, businesses can design workflows for use cases such as customer service requests, loan approvals, insurance claims processing and patient experience management. Pega said the approach aims to improve predictability while lowering AI-related operating costs.

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The company also introduced an AI Token Cost Calculator and said Pega Infinity 26 will be available in the third quarter of 2026 with an outcomes-based pricing model that charges customers per completed business case.

ICY portable cooling fans from TEMPT

TEMPT has launched the ICY Instant Cooling Portable Fan, a handheld cooling device designed for use during travel, commuting, work and outdoor activities. The fan features a semiconductor-based cooling plate capable of reaching temperatures of up to 18°C within seconds, providing an instant cooling effect.

The device is powered by a 4000mAh rechargeable battery that the company claims to offer up to 12 hours of runtime and up to 10 hours of operation with Chiller Mode enabled at lower fan speeds. Other features include four airflow settings, which go from the lowest to the highest speed, and USB Type-C fast charging. It also has an LED screen that shows information on battery life, fan speeds and cooling modes.

The fan features a compact six-inch lightweight design, which makes it easier to carry throughout the day, and a travel pouch is also included to safely store the device. The device has three colour options: Elegant Beige, Bold Grey and Serene White. The ICY is priced at Rs 1,990 and is available via TEMPT’s website and Amazon.

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Belkin unveils Toy Store 5-inspired Lilypad iPad Case

Belkin has introduced the Lilypad iPad Case, a special-edition accessory inspired by Lilypad, the frog-shaped smart tablet character from Disney and Pixar’s upcoming film Toy Story 5, which will be released in theatres on June 19. The case is designed for the 10th and 11th-generation iPad models and combines protective features with a character-themed design.

Key features include durable EVA foam construction, soft-grip edges that help in accidental drops, a built-in carry handle, and a foldable kickstand for hands-free viewing. Users also receive access to exclusive Lilypad-themed digital wallpapers for home and lock screens through a QR code included with the case.

Belkin says the accessory is made from non-toxic materials and wipe-clean surfaces for easy maintenance, making it safe for children. The Lilypad iPad Case is available through Amazon, Reliance Digital and iVenus stores for Rs 4,499.

Meta’s partnership targets creator-led shopping

Flipkart Group has partnered with Meta to expand creator-led commerce in India, allowing creators time to tag projects from Flipkart and Myntra directly in Facebook posts and Reels through affiliate integrations. Users can tap on product tags and complete a purchase on the respective platforms, creating a more direct path from content discovery to shopping. The rollout will begin on Facebook, with Instagram expected to be added later.

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According to Flipkart, the initiative aims to help creators monetise their content through commissions on sales generated from their posts, while also providing brands and sellers with a new channel to reach consumers through creator recommendations. The company said the move reflects the growing influence of social media on shopping behaviour, particularly among Gen Z consumers. Citing its ‘How India Shops Online 2026’ report with Bain & Company, Flipkart noted that Gen Z accounts for 40–45 per cent of India’s e-retail shoppers and contributes nearly half of incremental online retail orders.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)