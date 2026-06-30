Tech updates (June 30, 2026): OnePlus N6, Galaxy A27 5G, boltt smartphones, more

Tuesday, June 30, saw a series of announcements across smartphones, software, AI tools and creator-focused accessories.

OnePlus introduced the N6 in India with an 8,000mAh battery, a 120Hz display, the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset and OxygenOS 16, while Samsung launched the Galaxy A27 5G featuring a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, a 120Hz Super AMOLED panel and six years of software support.

Meanwhile, Fire-Boltt announced its entry into the smartphone segment with the new boltt brand, offering affordable 4G and 5G devices under the Evo and Ace series in partnership with Flipkart. OPPO also detailed ColorOS 16, highlighting AI Snap Key, AI Mind Pilot, AI Bill Manager and several productivity-focused features ahead of the Reno16 series launch.

In addition, Adobe expanded its GenStudio portfolio with GenStudio for Commerce Media Networks and new AI-powered marketing tools, while Portronics launched the VlogMate Neo wireless microphone featuring AI noise reduction, a 30-metre range and Type-C connectivity for content creators.

Here’s a quick look at some of the most notable launches and showcases of the day, highlighting their key features and availability.

Adobe unveils GenStudio for Commerce Media Networks, adds new AI tools for marketers

Adobe has introduced GenStudio for Commerce Media Networks, a new offering designed to help retailers enable brands to create and scale advertising campaigns across commerce media networks. The platform can automatically generate advertiser profiles and creatives using existing product listings, website content and category context. Additionally, it integrates with Adobe Real-Time CDP Collaboration and LiveRamp to improve audience targeting and campaign measurement. Adobe also announced a Simulate Skill within Brand Intelligence to model audience reactions using synthetic data. Other updates include Firefly Graph for enterprise workflows, Firefly Custom Models in Photoshop, agentic campaign management through Workfront, and new performance insights covering paid social, email, display and connected TV channels.

OPPO details ColorOS 16 features ahead of Reno16 launch, highlights AI-first experience

OPPO has unveiled key features of ColorOS 16, which will debut on the Reno16 series powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The update introduces AI Snap Key, a customizable shortcut for capturing screenshots, voice notes and reminders, alongside AI Mind Space for organising saved content. Additionally, AI Mind Pilot integrates Gemini, ChatGPT and Perplexity into a unified interface for planning, research and recommendations. ColorOS 16 also brings AI Bill Manager, AI Menu Translation, AI Voice Translation, AI Recording Sticker and AI Scan tools for productivity. Meanwhile, Live Space introduces new notification interactions, while Private Computing Cloud and OPPO Lock enhance security with encryption, remote locking and anti-theft protections.

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OnePlus N6 launched in India with 8,000mAh battery

OnePlus has launched the N6 in India, targeting the sub – Rs 25,000 segment with an 8,000mAh battery and 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. The smartphone features a 6.8-inch 120Hz display with up to 1,200-nit peak brightness, a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset, up to 12GB of Dynamic RAM, and a 5,300 mm² vapour chamber cooling system. It also includes a 50MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, AI-powered editing tools and OxygenOS 16 with a claimed 60 months of fluency. Additionally, the device carries MIL-STD-810H certification and IP65 protection. The OnePlus N6 starts at Rs 19,999 during the Prime Day sale period and will go on sale from July 4.

Samsung launches Galaxy A27 5G in India

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy A27 5G in India, targeting users seeking long-term software support and AI-powered features. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It is powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The device features a 50MP OIS main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro lens and a 12MP front camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging, offers six Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates, and starts at Rs 28,999. Availability begins July 3.

Fire-Boltt enters smartphone segment with new boltt brand, partners with Flipkart

Fire-Boltt has announced its entry into India’s smartphone market with the launch of boltt, a new Made-in-India smartphone brand that will be available through Flipkart and other distribution channels. The company said the move expands its presence beyond wearables, leveraging its ecosystem of over 4 crore users and consumer insights gained over the years. The upcoming portfolio will include affordable 4G and 5G smartphones across the Evo and Ace series, focusing on reliability, accessibility and everyday performance. Additionally, the devices will be manufactured in India and designed for local consumers. Fire-Boltt has set an ambition to reach one million smartphone units, while Flipkart will support nationwide availability through its distribution network and other details are yet to be announced.

Also Read | Uber expands safety features in India with ambulance support, Record My Ride feature

Marshall launches Bromley 450 portable party speaker

Marshall has expanded its party speaker lineup with the launch of the Bromley 450, a more compact version of the Bromley 750. The Bluetooth speaker features Marshall’s True Stereophonic 360-degree sound, over 40 hours of battery life, integrated stage lights and an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance. It also includes two combo inputs for microphones and instruments, making it suitable for karaoke or live performances. Priced at Rs 79,999, the Bromley 450 comes with an interchangeable battery shared with the Bromley 750 and supports Bluetooth 5.3 with Auracast connectivity.

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Portronics launches VlogMate Neo wireless microphone with AI noise reduction in India

Portronics has introduced the VlogMate Neo, a compact Type-C wireless microphone aimed at content creators, vloggers and podcasters. The device features a dual-microphone setup with AI-powered noise reduction to minimise background sounds and deliver clearer voice capture. Additionally, it supports real-time wireless audio transmission, audio-video synchronisation and a wireless range of up to 30 metres for low-latency recording. The microphone includes a removable magnetic clip, a charging case for extended usage and plug-and-play compatibility with Type-C smartphones without requiring additional apps. The VlogMate Neo carries an MRP of Rs 3,999 but is currently available at a launch price of Rs 1,999. It comes with a 12-month warranty and is sold via Portronics, Amazon, Flipkart and retail stores.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)