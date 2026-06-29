Tech updates (June 29, 2026): Samsung Galaxy M47, Infinix Note 60 Pro, Salesforce, DashORM, and more

Monday, June 29, saw the launch of smartphones, enterprise software, AI solutions, and digital reputation management tools.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy M47 5G in India with a 6,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, while Infinix began sales of the Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition featuring a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, 6,500mAh battery and a Pininfarina-inspired design.

In the enterprise segment, Salesforce made products including Agentforce, Data 360, Slack and Tableau Next available through AWS Marketplace in India. DashLoc also launched DashORM, an AI-powered online reputation management platform designed to help businesses monitor reviews, analyse customer sentiment, and manage their digital presence across multiple channels.

Here’s a quick look at some of the most notable launches and showcases of the day, highlighting their key features and availability.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M47 5G in India with a starting price of Rs. 22,999, including launch offers. The smartphone will go on sale from July 4, 2026, via Amazon in Blaze Blue and Rogue Red colour options. It features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. Powering the device is the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The handset packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Other highlights include a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 12MP selfie camera, Android 16-based One UI 8.5, and a promise of six OS upgrades.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition

The Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition is now available for purchase in India at Rs. 37,999 for the single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. With bank offers, buyers can get the handset for Rs. 35,999. Infinix is also bundling a complimentary MagPower Speaker worth Rs. 3,999 with every purchase. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS display and is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor.

It sports a carbon-fibre-inspired design, an aerospace-grade aluminium frame, and a dual rear camera setup. The device houses a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging, while eligible Jio users can avail additional benefits, including cloud storage and AI plan offers.

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Agentforce, Slack, and Tableau Next now accessible through AWS Marketplace

Salesforce has announced that its products are now available through AWS Marketplace in India, allowing businesses to discover, purchase and manage its offerings more easily. The expansion includes Agentforce, Salesforce’s platform for building and deploying AI agents, alongside Data 360, which unifies enterprise data for AI applications. Customers can also access Agentforce Sales, Agentforce Service, Slack and Tableau Next through the marketplace. Salesforce said the move simplifies procurement with consolidated billing, customised pricing and centralised IT management. The company believes availability on AWS Marketplace will help Indian enterprises accelerate AI adoption, maximise existing cloud investments and speed up digital transformation initiatives using data-driven and agentic AI technologies.

Wireless modules for automotive and IoT sectors to be made in Noida

Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL) has partnered with Quectel to manufacture advanced wireless communication modules in India, expanding local electronics production under the Make in India initiative. The modules will be produced at OEL’s Noida facility and will include automotive, 5G, 4G, Cat-1 and other cellular connectivity products. They are intended for use across sectors such as IoT, telecom, automotive, energy, industrial automation, telematics and smart infrastructure. The companies said the collaboration aims to strengthen supply-chain resilience, improve localisation and reduce time-to-market for customers. Quectel expects the partnership to expand its presence in India, while Optiemus sees the move as an opportunity to bolster domestic manufacturing capabilities and support next-generation connectivity technologies.

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DashLoc introduces tool to help businesses manage reviews and brand sentiment

DashLoc has launched DashORM, an AI-powered online reputation management platform designed to help businesses monitor and improve their digital presence across search engines, review websites, maps and social media channels. Integrated into DashLoc’s broader MarTech ecosystem, the platform enables organisations to track reviews from multiple sources through a single dashboard, respond to customer feedback, analyse sentiment and identify potential reputation risks using AI-driven insights. DashORM targets industries such as retail, healthcare, hospitality, automotive, education, BFSI and real estate, where online perception can directly influence business growth. The company says the platform is aimed at enterprises, franchises and multi-location brands seeking to centralise reputation management, enhance customer trust and strengthen brand credibility across digital touchpoints.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)