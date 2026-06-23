Tech updates (June 23, 2026): ASUS ROG laptops, OPPO Reno16 series, Steam Machine, more

Tuesday, June 23, saw a range of announcements across smartphones, gaming hardware, audio products, and consumer electronics.

OPPO revealed key details of its upcoming Reno16 series, including what it claims is India’s first HoloVerse 3D design and the new AI Snap Key. Valve also launched the Steam Machine, a SteamOS-powered PC-console hybrid, in select international markets.

Meanwhile, ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced the availability of its latest laptop lineup in India, including the Zephyrus Duo, Zephyrus G14 and G16, TUF Gaming A14 and ProArt PZ14, featuring AI-focused processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics.

In the audio segment, itel introduced new 160W and 120W soundbars with iThumpX BASS technology, while boAt launched the Airdopes ProClip open-ear earbuds designed for improved comfort, awareness and listening privacy.

Here’s a quick look at some of the most notable launches and showcases of the day, highlighting their key features and availability.

Reno 16 series introduces India’s first HoloVerse 3D design

OPPO has unveiled the design and key features of its upcoming Reno16 series, introducing what it claims is India’s first HoloVerse 3D design. Inspired by celestial elements, the new Reno16 lineup features a 3D Pop Planet Design on the Starry White variant, creating a floating visual effect through a dual-layer optical structure.

Additionally, the Reno16 series marks the debut of the AI Snap Key in the Reno lineup. The customisable side-mounted button allows users to quickly access features such as Mind Space, voice notes, the camera, and other shortcuts. The smartphones will be available in Starry White, Twilight Violet, and Stellar Purple colour options. OPPO also highlighted the devices’ slim form factor and AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates.

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Valve launches SteamOS-powered gaming device

Valve has launched the Steam Machine, its SteamOS-powered PC and console hybrid, with prices starting at $1,049 in select markets. The company said the higher-than-expected pricing reflects increased costs of key components, particularly memory and storage, amid ongoing supply constraints. Powered by a semi-custom AMD Zen 4 processor and RDNA3 graphics, the device features 16GB DDR5 memory, expandable storage and SteamOS 3.

The Steam Machine is available in 512GB and 2TB storage variants, with optional Steam Controller bundles. Valve has also introduced a reservation system across markets, including the US, Canada, the UK, Europe, Australia, Japan and South Korea, with shipments set to begin on June 29. However, the Steam Machine is not officially available in India at launch.

ASUS ROG includes the Zephyrus Duo, Zephyrus G14 and G16, TUF Gaming A14 and ProArt PZ14

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced the availability of its latest premium gaming and creator laptop lineup in India, headlined by the new Zephyrus Duo. The portfolio also includes the Zephyrus G14 and G16, TUF Gaming A14 and creator-focused ProArt PZ14, featuring the latest Intel Core Ultra, AMD Ryzen AI and Qualcomm Snapdragon X series processors paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics.

Leading the lineup, the Zephyrus Duo is positioned as the world’s first dual 16-inch OLED gaming laptop, featuring dual 3K 120Hz ROG Nebula HDR touch displays and up to GeForce RTX 5090 graphics. Meanwhile, the new devices offer AI capabilities of up to 80 TOPS, advanced cooling systems and portable designs aimed at gamers, creators and professionals. The laptops are now available across ASUS stores, e-commerce platforms and retail partners in India, with prices starting at Rs. 1,99,990 for the TUF Gaming A14 and going up to Rs. 6,99,990 for the flagship Zephyrus Duo.

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New 160W and 120W soundbars feature iThumpX BASS technology

itel has expanded its audio portfolio in India with the launch of two new soundbars featuring 160W and 120W output. Powered by the company’s proprietary iThumpX BASS technology, the new models are designed to deliver an enhanced home entertainment experience across movies, music and gaming.

The soundbars come equipped with a DSP processor, Hi-Q Quad or Dual Drivers, Virtual 360-degree sound, Advanced Wind Pipe technology and LED displays. Additionally, they support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, remote-control functionality and multiple input options, including HDMI ARC, Optical, AUX and USB ports. Priced at Rs. 6,349 for the 160W model and Rs. 4,649 for the 120W variant, the soundbars are available through retail stores across India, and the package also includes a wall-mount kit.

boAt launches Airdopes ProClip earbuds

boAt has launched the Airdopes ProClip, its new open-ear earbuds. The company said the product is designed to offer a balance between comfort, environmental awareness and listening privacy, addressing challenges often associated with open-ear audio devices. Manufactured in Noida through Califonix, boAt’s joint venture with Dixon Technologies, the Airdopes ProClip features a lightweight Cloud Fit design, a secure loop structure, Ambient Sound Awareness and Sonic Seal technology to reduce audio leakage. The earbuds are targeted at users who switch between work, commuting, fitness and everyday activities.

Available in white, grey and wine colour options, the Airdopes ProClip is priced at Rs. 1,599 and is currently on sale through boAt’s website, Amazon and Flipkart.

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(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)