Tech updates (June 19, 2026): Adobe update, Haier P7 Pro TVs, Instagram’s new feature, more

Thursday, June 19, saw a mix of announcements across artificial intelligence (AI), smart TVs, computing devices and social media platforms.

Adobe introduced Brand Visibility, a new solution aimed at helping businesses improve their presence across AI-powered search platforms. In the consumer electronics segment, Haier launched its HQLED P7 Pro smart TV series with Google TV and Gemini integration, while Hisense expanded its Mini-LED portfolio with the E8S ULED TV lineup. ASUS also announced wider availability of its Chromebook range in India.

Meanwhile, Instagram rolled out a new carousel feature that allows creators to add separate captions to individual slides, offering more flexibility for storytelling and content sharing.

Here’s a quick look at some of the most notable launches and showcases of the day, highlighting their key features and availability.

Adobe launches Brand Visibility for AI-powered search

Adobe has unveiled Adobe Brand Visibility, a new solution within Adobe CX Enterprise designed to help businesses monitor and strengthen their presence across AI-powered search and discovery platforms. Combining Semrush’s AI visibility intelligence with Adobe’s content optimisation tools, the platform supports Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO).

It provides access to nearly 300 million real-world AI search prompts, alongside audience reach, competitive share-of-voice and owned-channel insights. As a result, brands can track performance across platforms including ChatGPT, Google AI Mode, Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity AI, while using a closed-loop workflow to optimise content and measure business outcomes.

Instagram adds captions for individual carousel slides

Instagram has introduced a new “Multiple Captions on a Carousel” feature, allowing creators to add individual captions to each slide within a carousel post. The update is designed to provide greater storytelling flexibility and deliver context at specific points as users swipe through content. To use the feature, creators can create a carousel post, tap the caption section and enable the “Multiple Captions” toggle. Once activated, each image or video in the carousel can include its own caption. Instagram said the feature aims to help creators present information more effectively and enhance audience engagement. The rollout is expected to begin this week.

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Haier launches HQLED P7 Pro Series smart TVs in India

Haier Appliances India has launched its new HQLED P7 Pro Series smart TVs, featuring Google TV with Gemini, AI Picture Quality and HQLED display technology. The lineup supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos and a 50W 2.1-channel speaker system with an integrated subwoofer on 55-inch and larger models. It also includes Gaming 120Hz (DLG), VRR, ALLM, MEMC, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch variants, the TVs are priced at Rs 35,990, Rs 43,490, Rs 49,990, Rs 67,990 and Rs 90,990, respectively, and come with a three-year warranty.

Hisense launches E8S ULED Mini-LED TV series in India

Hisense has expanded its Mini-LED television portfolio in India with the launch of the E8S ULED Mini-LED TV series. Available exclusively through e-commerce platforms, the lineup combines ULED Mini-LED technology, Full Array Local Dimming and a native 144Hz refresh rate for enhanced picture quality and gaming performance. The TVs are powered by the Hi-View AI Engine, while the 85-inch variant features the Hi-View AI Engine Pro. Additionally, the series includes a built-in Devialet-tuned subwoofer, VIDAA Smart OS, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive and hands-free voice controls. Available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch sizes, the E8S starts at an introductory price of Rs 57,990.

Also Read | Adobe expands Firefly with AI assistant upgrades, previews new creative AI studio

ASUS expands Chromebook lineup in India with three new models

ASUS has announced the pan-India availability of its latest Chromebook lineup, comprising the Chromebook CM32 Detachable, Chromebook CM14 and Chromebook CM15. Designed for students and young professionals, the devices run ChromeOS and integrate Google AI-powered features for productivity, collaboration and learning. The CM32 Detachable features a 2.5K touchscreen, detachable keyboard and ASUS Pen, while the CM14 and CM15 offer up to 20 hours of battery life and MediaTek Kompanio 540 processors. Available via Amazon and ASUS eShop, the CM32 Detachable starts at Rs 37,990, the CM14 at Rs 26,990 and the CM15 at Rs 28,990. All models include three months of Google AI Pro benefits and 5TB cloud storage and are available in the ASUS E-shop and on Amazon.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)