Tech updates (June 16, 2026): Nord Buds 4, Redmi’s Turbo, 5G subscription growth, more

Monday, June 16, saw a mix of announcements across consumer electronics, audio and charging accessories.
Xiaomi launched the REDMI Turbo 5 smartphone, while OnePlus unveiled the Nord Buds 4 with active noise cancellation and spatial audio support. Lyne Originals and URBN introduced new power banks with magnetic wireless and high-speed charging capabilities.
Meanwhile, Ericsson projected India’s 5G subscriptions to cross 1.1 billion by 2031, highlighting continued growth in network adoption and mobile data consumption.
Here’s a quick look at some of the most notable launches and showcases of the day, highlighting their key features and availability.
Xiaomi has launched the REDMI Turbo 5 in India, bringing a performance-focused smartphone with flagship-grade specifications to the mid-premium segment. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset, the smartphone comes in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. It packs a 7,540mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W HyperCharge support, and 27W wired reverse charging.
For optics, the device features a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, alongside a 20MP front camera. Additionally, it sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 3,500 nits brightness and runs Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. The REDMI Turbo 5 is priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model and Rs 40,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.
OnePlus has announced the upcoming launch of the OnePlus Nord Buds 4, aimed at students and young professionals. Set to debut on June 25, the earbuds will be available in Stellar Black and Astral Teal colours. The company said the Nord Buds 4 features up to 52dB real-time active noise cancellation (ANC), alongside multiple listening modes for different environments. They also pack 12mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers, 3D Spatial Audio, and Game Sound Spatial Audio for gaming and entertainment.
In addition, OnePlus claims up to 54 hours of total battery life, while a 10-minute charge is said to offer up to 11 hours of playback. The gadget will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Muntra, OnePlus official website, OnePlus StoreApp, OnePlus Experience Stores and select partner stores. Pricing details will be announced at launch.
India is expected to have over 1.1 billion 5G subscriptions by 2031, accounting for nearly 81 per cent penetration, according to the June 2026 edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report. The report said rapid adoption is being driven by affordable 5G smartphones, wider network coverage, and growing rollout of fixed wireless access (FWA) services.
While 5G subscriptions touched 430 million in 2025, 4G usage is projected to decline as users migrate to newer networks. Moreover, India continues to lead global mobile data consumption, with monthly smartphone usage expected to rise from 37GB to 70GB by 2031. Ericsson also noted rising global momentum around 5G standalone services and early discussions on 6G standards.
Lyne Originals has expanded its Startup Series portfolio with the launch of the Startup 87 Power Bank (PowerBox 29 Pro) in India. The new 10,000mAh power bank supports 33W wired fast charging and 15W magnetic wireless charging, targeting users looking for portable charging solutions for work, travel, and everyday use. Additionally, the device features three output ports, allowing multiple devices to charge simultaneously, while a digital LED display shows real-time battery levels. Available in Black and White colour options, the compact power bank is designed for portability and supports a range of smartphones and USB-powered gadgets. The Startup 87 Power Bank is priced at Rs 1,649 and is available through offline retail stores across India.
URBN has announced the launch of the Nano Zap, a new 20,000mAh power bank aimed at users seeking high-capacity backup with fast charging in a compact form factor. The device supports up to 70W rapid charging and is compatible with multiple fast-charging standards, including Power Delivery (PD), PPS, and Quick Charge (QC). Additionally, it features a built-in detachable cable that can also function as a standalone 65W fast-charging cable with data transfer support.
URBN said the power bank is designed for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other USB-powered devices, while also offering BIS-certified safety features and flight-safe portability. Available in Silver and Blue, the Nano Zap is priced at Rs 2,999 across retail outlets Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, and UrbnWorld.com.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)