Tech updates (June 16, 2026): Nord Buds 4, Redmi’s Turbo, 5G subscription growth, more

June 16, 2026, saw Xiaomi launch the REDMI Turbo 5, OnePlus unveil the Nord Buds 4, Lyne and URBN introduce new power banks, and Ericsson project India’s 5G base to cross 1.1 billion by 2031. (Image: Express Image)

Monday, June 16, saw a mix of announcements across consumer electronics, audio and charging accessories.

Xiaomi launched the REDMI Turbo 5 smartphone, while OnePlus unveiled the Nord Buds 4 with active noise cancellation and spatial audio support. Lyne Originals and URBN introduced new power banks with magnetic wireless and high-speed charging capabilities.

Meanwhile, Ericsson projected India’s 5G subscriptions to cross 1.1 billion by 2031, highlighting continued growth in network adoption and mobile data consumption.

Here’s a quick look at some of the most notable launches and showcases of the day, highlighting their key features and availability.

REDMI Turbo 5 launched in India

Xiaomi has launched the REDMI Turbo 5 in India, bringing a performance-focused smartphone with flagship-grade specifications to the mid-premium segment. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset, the smartphone comes in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. It packs a 7,540mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W HyperCharge support, and 27W wired reverse charging.