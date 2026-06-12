Tech updates (June 12, 2026): ASUS Chromebooks, YouTube-ICC T20 Women’s World Cup tie-up, more

Friday, June 12, saw a mix of announcements across consumer electronics, gaming, and esports.

Xiaomi introduced its FX Mini LED TV series with Fire TV built-in, YouTube expanded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 coverage for Indian fans, ASUS expanded its Chromebook portfolio in India, TECNO launched the POVA 8 smartphone, and Samsung rolled out offers on Vision AI Big TVs for football viewers. Meanwhile, AMD partnered with S8UL and Revenant Esports to support gaming and creator communities.

Here’s a quick look at some of the most notable launches and showcases of the day, highlighting their key features and availability.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to offer Indian fans a wider viewing experience on YouTube, extending engagement beyond live matches. As part of its partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC), YouTube has introduced livestreams of warm-up matches and will provide official match highlights in both short and extended formats, including English and Hindi options.

In addition, major match moments will be shared through YouTube Shorts for quick updates. Fans searching for the tournament on the platform will also find a dedicated hub featuring highlights, analysis and cricket-related content, making coverage easier to access throughout the event.

Samsung introduces limited-period offers on Vision AI Big TVs with AI Soccer Mode for football viewers

(Image: Samsung) (Image: Samsung)

Samsung India has announced exclusive offers on its Vision AI Big TVs, aimed at football fans during the ongoing season of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Under the ‘Big Game, Bigger Screen, Biggest Moments’ campaign, customers can access AI-powered features such as AI Soccer Mode, which is designed to improve match viewing through smoother motion, enhanced colours and immersive sound.

In addition, Samsung’s Vision AI Companion integrates platforms including Bixby, Perplexity, and Microsoft Copilot for a personalised experience. Available in sizes above 75 inches, the TVs include Samsung TV Plus, Samsung Care+, Sound Plus, Art Plus and a seven-year OS upgrade across Samsung India’s retail and online channels.

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TECNO introduces POVA 8 with cyberpunk-inspired design

(Image: POVA) (Image: POVA)

TECNO Mobile India has launched the POVA 8 smartphone, featuring a cyberpunk-inspired design and AI-powered capabilities. The device comes in 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variants and is powered by a triple-chipset architecture with dedicated G1 and SE1 signal chips to improve connectivity across 20 5G bands.

It features a 6.76-inch FHD+ display, an 8000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and ALIVE Matrix interactive rear lighting. For photography, the smartphone includes a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 AI rear camera and a 13MP selfie camera with AI modes. The smartphone includes three months of Google AI Pro and will be available in India from June 18 at a starting price of Rs 29,999.

ASUS expands Chromebook range in India

ASUS India has expanded its Chromebook portfolio with the launch of the Chromebook CM32 Detachable, CM14 and CM15, aimed at students and young professionals. Powered by ChromeOS and Google AI, the devices support cloud-based productivity, collaboration and AI-powered workflows. The CM32 Detachable features a 2.5K 120Hz touchscreen, detachable keyboard, ASUS Pen support, military-grade durability, up to 12 hours of battery life and a lightweight 640g design, starting at Rs 37,990. Meanwhile, the CM14 and CM15 feature 14-inch and 15-inch displays, MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor, up to 20 hours of battery life and prices starting at Rs 26,990. The lineup will be available via Amazon and the ASUS E-shop from June 19.

Xiaomi launches FX Mini LED TV series

Xiaomi India has announced the availability of the Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series with Fire TV built-in, offering screen sizes of 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch. Powered by QD Mini-LED technology, the TVs feature 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode and Xiaomi’s Vivid Picture Engine 2 for enhanced visuals and contrast. In addition, the lineup supports Dolby Audio, DTS and DTS Virtual for immersive sound.

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While MEMC and ALLM aim to improve motion clarity, the 55-inch and larger variants include DLG 120Hz support for gaming. The TVs also include Alexa voice control, AirPlay 2 and Miracast support. Prices start at Rs 29,999 for the 43-inch model, Rs 39,999 for the 55-inch, Rs 59,999 for the 65-inch and Rs 79,999 for the 75-inch variant.

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AMD partners with S8UL and Revenant Esports

AMD has announced a collaboration with Indian esports organisations S8UL and Revenant Esports (RNTX) to support competitive gaming and content creation communities. As part of the partnership, AMD will provide systems powered by Ryzen AI 400 Series processor-based PCs, Ryzen 9000 Series processors and Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics cards to support gaming, streaming, content production and productivity. While S8UL competes across 18 gaming titles and prepares for the Esports World Cup 2026, Revenant Esports fields teams across titles, including BGMI, VALORANT and Free Fire Max. Through the collaboration, AMD aims to strengthen India’s growing esports and creator ecosystem.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)