Tech updates (June 11, 2026): New ASUS gaming laptops, Canva Offline, Samsung AI deals, more

Thursday, June 11, saw a mix of major announcements across consumer electronics, enterprise software, accessories, and after-sale services. Asus ROG opened pre-orders for its latest gaming laptops, Canva rolled out Offline Mode, Adobe unveiled a new enterprise AI platform, Samsung announced offers on its Bespoke AI appliances, SaffronStays launched a consumer app, and Mazen by Amkette unveiled a new GaNSense charger lineup.

Here’s a quick look at some of the most notable launches and showcases of the day, highlighting their key features and availability.

Canva users can now continue creating designs even in the absence of the internet. The online design platform has introduced Offline Mode, allowing users to work even with limited connectivity.

Announced earlier this year at Canva Create, the latest update enables users to work uninterrupted while travelling, in remote classrooms, or in areas with unstable connectivity. Once users regain internet access, their work automatically syncs across devices.

The company said the feature was introduced in response to one of the most requested demands from its global user community and could be useful in markets such as India, where digital adoption is rising, but network availability can vary. Available at no additional cost to all users, Offline Mode allows designs to be saved for up to 14 days without an internet connection. Users can activate the feature by selecting ‘Make available offline’ without requiring extra downloads or subscriptions.

ASUS ROG opens pre-orders for the flagship ROG Zephyrus Series

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has opened pre-orders in India for its latest premium gaming and creator laptop lineup, led by the flagship ROG Zephyrus Duo, including refreshed Zephyrus G14 and G16 models, the TUF Gaming A14, and ProArt PZ14. The company also introduced updated Strix and Scar series laptops as part of its expanded portfolio. The new devices feature Intel, AMD and Qualcomm processors; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5000 series graphics; AI capabilities; and a lightweight design aimed at gamers, creators and professionals.

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The new ROG Zephyrus Duo starts at Rs 549,990 and features a 16-inch 3K OLED Nebula touch display, an Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 3 processor and a 320-degree hinge for multiple usage modes. Meanwhile, the Zephyrus G14 and G16 target users seeking portable gaming and creative performance with an OLED HDR display, Intel Core Ultra processors and lightweight designs starting at 1.5kg and 1.95kg, respectively. The creator-focused ProArt PZ14, a two-in-one laptop powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite processor with up to 80 TOPS AI performance and up to 22 hours of battery life, is priced from Rs 269,990. The TUF Gaming A14, starting at Rs 199,990, features an AMD AI processor, military-grade durability and a lightweight 1.46kg build. The new lineup will be available through ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG stores, Flipkart, Amazon and authorised retailers.

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Adobe launched an outcomes-based agentic AI solution designed to help businesses move beyond AI experimentation

Adobe has announced the availability of CX Enterprise Coworker, a new agentic AI solution designed to help businesses move beyond AI experimentation and achieve measurable business outcomes. The company claims this feature acts as a central layer that connects Adobe’s enterprise applications with third-party platforms to support analytics, content creation, customer journey orchestration and workflow automation. Adobe also said the offering will be available as a standalone product or add-on for existing customers at an introductory price.

Adobe said the new feature can be used across marketing campaigns, customer engagement and internal marketing operations. The system can also monitor customer interactions across websites and social platforms to identify engagement or retention opportunities while streamlining internal processes. It can operate across Adobe applications as well as third-party AI platforms from Amazon Web Services, Anthropic, Google Cloud, Microsoft, OpenAI and others. The company added that smaller marketing teams can also use the self-service feature to create campaigns through natural language prompts, supported by embedded analytics to measure performance.

Saffron Stays launched its consumer app

Saffron Stays has launched its official consumer app on the App Store and Google Play Store, marking its first direct mobile platform for guests as the managed private villa brand looks to strengthen customer retention and repeat bookings. The company said the app is designed to support full guest journeys, from booking and check-in to in-stay support and loyalty benefits. Within weeks of its public soft launch, the app crossed 38,600 unique downloads and ranked among the top travel apps on the App Store.

The app includes multiple features such as a reel-style ‘Moments’ feed for villa discovery, self check-in and meal pre-booking, direct in-stay support and a ‘Red Alert’ button for emergencies. It also supports offline access to booking and property details for destinations such as Jim Corbett, Alibaug, Mulshi and Tirthan Valley, where network connectivity may be limited. SaffronStays said it plans to introduce collaborative wishlists, digital “Stay Stamps”, a personalised home feed, an AI itinerary planner and destination-specific travel guides as part of its broader strategy to deepen engagement with returning families and travellers.

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Mozen unveils new GaNSense Series chargers

Mozen by Amkette has launched its new Boost GaNSense Series chargers in India, introducing four fast-charging models designed for smartphones, laptops, tablets and other connected devices. The lineup includes the Boost Pro 45W 1C, Boost Pro 67W 1C, Boost Pro 67W 2C1A and Boost Max 100W 3C1A, with support for multi-device charging and compact travel-friendly designs. Powered by GaN3 technology, the chargers are designed to offer faster charging speeds, improved energy efficiency and reduced heat generation and also include intelligent charging features such as SmartSense for device detection and protocol optimisation, PowerSplit for distributing power across ports, SmartFlux for voltage and current regulation, and VoltSafe for protection against overheating, voltage fluctuations and short circuits.

The company said the new chargers are aimed at users managing multiple devices across work, travel and home environments, with select models including US and Indian plug options and support for optional UK and EU travel adapters for compatibility in over 140 countries. The 45W variant supports Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0, iPhone fast charging and Google Pixel devices, while the 67W models target laptop and multi-device users with broader charging protocol compatibility, including Samsung SFC 3.0 and OnePlus SuperVOOC. The top-end 100W model offers four charging ports for powering laptops, tablets and accessories simultaneously. The Mozen Boost GaNSense Series is available via Amkette’s website, Amazon and Flipkart, with prices starting at Rs 799 for the 45W model and going up to Rs 3,299 for the 100W variant.

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Samsung announces ‘The Big Bespoke AI Fest’

Samsung India has announced the launch of The Big Bespoke AI Fest, a promotional sale running from June 12 to July 19, 2026, offering discounts and benefits across its Bespoke AI home appliances portfolio. During the campaign, consumers can avail cashback of up to Rs 20,000 and extended warranty benefits on select Bespoke AI refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and other home appliances. Customers purchasing eligible refrigerators and washing machines can opt for a Samsung Care+ extended warranty plan, where paying for one additional year provides two extra years free of charge. Meanwhile, buyers of single-door refrigerators can access a one-year extended warranty for Rs 99.

Samsung said customers purchasing select top-load washing machines will also receive a complimentary filter during installation to help protect against dust and rust buildup. Additional cashback of up to Rs 1,000 is available for purchases made through Samsung Finance+, which offers a paperless digital financing process. Air conditioner buyers can also benefit from a five-year comprehensive warranty. Available across Samsung’s website, online platforms and retail outlets in India, the company said its Bespoke AI appliances are designed to deliver connected, energy-efficient experiences through AI-powered features such as SmartThings Home Care, automated cooling adjustments, intelligent refrigerator management and AI-based wash cycle optimisation.

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(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)