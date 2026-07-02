Tech updates (July 2, 2026): Oura Ring Prime Day deals, Huawei Band 11, Phone (4b) RCB edition, more

Thursday, July 2, brought several announcements across wearables, artificial intelligence and smart entertainment. Huawei introduced the Band 11 Series in India with new health tracking features, while Garmin expanded its running-focused smartwatch portfolio with the Forerunner 70, Forerunner 170 and Forerunner 170 Music. Nothing has announced the Phone (4b) RCB Edition in India, a limited-edition smartphone created in partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Lumio also launched the public beta of Project Neo, enabling users to discover and play content on compatible TVs and projectors through WhatsApp and Instagram. Meanwhile, OpenAI shared a 30-day AI learning plan for Indian professionals, and Oura announced up to 30 percent discounts on the Oura Ring 4 during Amazon Prime Day 2026.

Here’s a quick look at some of the most notable launches and showcases of the day, highlighting their key features and availability.

Huawei launched Band 11 series



Huawei has launched the Band 11 Series in India, comprising the Band 11, Band 11 Metal and Band 11 Pro. The wearables feature a 1.62-inch AMOLED display with up to 1,500 nits brightness on the Band 11 and 2,000 nits on the Pro. They also offer heart rate, HRV-based sleep, stress and emotional wellbeing tracking, alongside Pulse Wave Arrhythmia Analysis and over 100 workout modes. Meanwhile, the Band 11 Pro adds autonomous GNSS positioning. Compatible with Android and iOS, the series delivers up to 14 days of battery life. Available on Amazon and Flipkart from July 2, the prices start at Rs 6,499, while the Metal and Pro variants cost Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively.

Oura Ring 4 to be available at up to 30 percent discount during Amazon Prime Day sale

Oura has announced that its flagship Oura Ring 4 will be available at its lowest-ever price in India during Amazon Prime Day 2026. The sale, running from July 4 to July 6, will offer discounts of up to 30 percent on the smart ring, reducing the starting price from Rs 28,900, while buyers can also opt for a nine-month no-cost EMI starting at Rs 2,248 per month. Oura Ring 4 tracks more than 50 health metrics, including sleep, recovery and overall wellness insights, and is designed as a lightweight wearable focused on preventive health monitoring. The offer will be available exclusively through Amazon India during the Prime Day sale.

Nothing Phone (4b) RCB Edition to go on sale on July 7 at Nothing Bengaluru Store

Nothing has announced the Phone (4b) RCB Edition in India, a limited-edition smartphone created in partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The collectible device will be available through an exclusive one-day drop at the Nothing Bengaluru Store on July 7, with sales beginning at 4 pm IST on a first-come, first-served basis. Meanwhile, the company confirmed that the standard Phone (4b), the first model in its new “b” series, will launch on July 7 at 3:30 pm IST. While full specifications will be revealed at launch, Nothing said the smartphone will feature a Snapdragon processor with on-device AI capabilities. The company has not announced pricing for either variant.

Lumio launched its TLDR app

Lumio has launched the public beta of Project Neo on its TLDR app, allowing Lumio Vision TV and Arc Projector users in India to search and play content by messaging on WhatsApp or Instagram. Instead of using a TV remote, users can request titles, genres, actors or recommendations in natural language, while Instagram posts and screenshots can also be shared for content identification. The feature supports nine languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu, with more planned. Project Neo is available exclusively on Lumio Vision TVs and Lumio Arc Projectors through a Play Store update from July 2. Beta instructions and supported features are available on Lumio’s website.

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Garmin’s new GPS running smartwatches feature advanced training metrics

Garmin has expanded its Forerunner lineup in India with the Forerunner 70, Forerunner 170 and Forerunner 170 Music, targeting runners across different fitness levels. The smartwatches feature AMOLED displays, built-in GPS, Garmin Coach adaptive training plans, Training Readiness, HRV Status, Recovery Time and more than 80 sports modes. While the Forerunner 70 offers up to 13 days of battery life, the Forerunner 170 series delivers up to 10 days, with the Music variant adding offline playlist support. The Forerunner 70 is priced at Rs 32,990 and goes on sale on July 3 via Flipkart, while the Forerunner 170 and 170 Music cost Rs 39,490 and Rs 45,990, respectively, and will be available via Amazon from July 4.

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ChatGPT starts a 30-day learning plan with prompts that help people learn AI

OpenAI has shared a 30-day AI learning plan for Indian professionals, outlining how users can build practical AI skills with ChatGPT. The guide recommends creating a personalised learning schedule based on a user’s role, industry and available time before using Study Mode to learn AI concepts interactively. It also suggests using Codex to automate repetitive workplace tasks, image generation to create visual case studies and Voice Mode to practise explaining projects. On the final day, users are encouraged to generate a one-page progress report summarising skills acquired and tasks automated. The company said the plan is designed to help professionals adopt AI tools through hands-on learning rather than generic lessons.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)