Tech News Today, September 15: Redmi 9i launched in India, starts at Rs 8,299

Redmi 9i launched in India (Image: Xiaomi)

Tech News Today, September 15: What’s happening in the world of technology today? Well, we are here to discuss exactly the same. To start with its a big day today for all tech enthusiasts, moreover Apple fans, and also users around the world. Apple’s special virtual event is set for today at 10 a.m PT which is around 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time.

Watch the Apple event here tonight

Another big news is the arrival of Redmi 9i in India. The smartphone is launched at a starting price of Rs 8,299 and joins the 8 series that already includes Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime, which were launched in the country earlier this year. Watch the Redmi 9i launch video below to get a better idea about the smartphone. You can also read below to know all the key specs that the phone packs and variants and price of them.

Meanwhile, Google has announced a ‘Launch Night In’ event for September 30. At the launch event, the tech giant is expected to unveil Pixel 5, Chromecast “Sabrina” and a new Nest-branded smart speaker. Read here to know more. In addition, Google brings a TikTok rival in India called YouTube Shorts. Read about it here.