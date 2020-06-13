Tech News Today, June 13: OnePlus 8 sale, iQOO 3 discount, new WhatsApp features Tech News Today, June 13: OnePlus 8 sale, iQOO 3 discount, new WhatsApp features

The world of technology is getting busier with every passing day. Lots of new products are launching every other day. Earlier this week we witnessed the launch of Xiaomi’s first-ever laptop aka Mi NoteBook 14 series in the country. With the new Mi Notebook, the company is all set to compete with other popular laptop brands such as Asus, Lenovo, HP, Dell, among others. In other news OnePlus has announced OnePlus 8 5G series sale details, Samsung revealed to launch a new Galaxy A series smartphones, and Realme confirmed Realme Buds Q. Here’s our daily tech roundup for you.

OnePlus 8 5G series sale in India

OnePlus will finally start selling its OnePlus 8 series in India Monday onwards. The company has confirmed via blogpost that both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in the country starting June 15 12 noon. However, it did reveal that the units of the phones will be available in limited quantities. The phones will be available for purchase via Amazon.in and oneplus.in just twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays. Read here for more details.

Read our OnePlus 8 Pro review here

Read our OnePlus 8 full review here

Motorola One Fusion+ India launch

Motorola One Fusion+ is all set to launch in India on June 16, the company has announced. The smartphone has been teased on Flipkart already. The teaser revealed that the phone will come in two colour variants Twilight Blue and Moonlight White just as the European market. The global model of the phone is expected to launch in India which means it will feature a 6.5-inch full HD+ display, Snapdragon 730 SoC, 6GB RAM, Android 10, 64MP quad rear camera, 16MP selfie camera, 5000mAh battery, and 15W fast charging support.

WhatsApp has started testing multi-device support for both Android and WhatsApp has started testing multi-device support for both Android and iOS users. (Image: WhatsApp)

New WhatsApp features coming soon

WhatsApp is testing a range of new features for both Android and iOS users. One of them is long-awaited. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started testing multi-device support for both Android and iOS users and this hints at the imminent launch. the multi-device support will make it easy for users with more than one device to use the messaging platform seamlessly. Read here for more details.

MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program begins

The MIUI 12 India pilot testing program comes weeks after Xiaomi started rolling out the MIUI 12 update for its global users. Xiaomi introduced MIUI 12 as an update to MIUI 11 in April this year and the global version of the custom ROM was announced in May. The company had announced the new MIUI skin will be rolled out to the Mi 9, Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro, Redmi K20, and the Redmi K20 Pro first. This means, the MIUI 12 Pilot testing program is the quickest way for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Redmi Note 7/ 7S users to get their hands on the upcoming Xiaomi skin, while also participating in its development. Read here for more details.

iQOO 3 is the first smartphone from the brand. (Express photo) iQOO 3 is the first smartphone from the brand. (Express photo)

iQoo 3 discount offers

iQOO 3 is the first smartphone from the brand. The company has announced instant discount of Rs 3,000 on ICICI credit card or on prepaid EMI options on Debit card. Notably, the offer will be available till June 15. The company has also announced the availability of a new color variant of the iQOO 3 (8+128 GB) Volcano Orange at a price of Rs 34,990. Notably, the ICICI offer on iQOO 3 will be applicable in India on Flipkart and iqoo.com. Additionally, customers can avail no cost EMI for up to 12 months. Read our iQOO 3 review here.

Redmi 9A key specs revealed

Redmi just launched the Realme 9 in China and now rumours about the cheaper Redmi 9A are circulating on the internet. The smartphone has been spotted on US’ FCC website with some of the key specifications and features of the phone. According to the listing, the Redmi 9A will come with a model number M2006C3LG, feature MIUI 12, dual SIM support, 4900mAh battery. Past rumours suggest that the phone will sport 18W fast charging support.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd