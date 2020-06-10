Tech News Today, June 10: Redmi 9 launched, Realme X3 SuperZoom India launch date

Tech News Today, June 10: Redmi 9 goes official, Realme X3 SuperZoom India launch date, more Tech News Today, June 10: Redmi 9 goes official, Realme X3 SuperZoom India launch date, more

Smartphone brands are launching new products almost every other day. OnePlus has confirmed to launch new affordable smart TVs in India and with them, the company will take on the likes of Xiaomi’s Mi TVs and Realme’s recently launched TVs. The OnePlus TVs will launch in India on July 2. To know more about smart TVs read here. Meanwhile, Xiaomi launched the Redmi 9 in China with a price starting at 149 euros. Let’s take a quick look at what the Redmi 9 offers to consumers and other tech headlines of the day.

Redmi 9 launched: Specifications, price

The Redmi 9 comes packed with a 6.53-inch LCD with Full HD+ resolution, MediTek Helio G80 chipset, up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, four rear cameras — 13MP sensor, 8MP sensor, 5MP sensor, and 2MP depth sensor, 8MP selfie camera, 5,020 mAh battery, and 18W fast charging. The phone comes in three colours: Black, Green, and Purple. As far as the pricing is concerned, the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage costs €149 while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model is priced at €179. No details of the India launch of the Redmi 9 yet.

Lenovo launches four new laptops

Lenovo launched new laptops in India today including IdeaPad Slim 3, IdeaPad Slim 5, IdeaPad Gaming 3, and Yoga Slim 7i. The IdeaPad models come with features like Intel and AMD Ryzen processors, hybrid SSD and HDD storage options, Dolby Audio, and optional fingerprint support. As far as the pricing is concerned, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is priced at Rs 26,990 for the base model and goes up to Rs 40,990 for the higher variant. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5, on the other hand, comes with a price starting at Rs 61,990, Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 starts at Rs 73,990, and lately, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i is priced starting at Rs. 82,990.

READ | Covid-19 impact: Lenovo sees increased demand of laptops, ‘users going up value chain’

For the availability, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 will be available via Amazon, Lenovo online store, and all Lenovo Exclusive stores starting June 11 while the other three models including IdeaPad Slim 5, IdeaPad Gaming 3, and Yoga Slim 7i will be available for purchase next month.

Amitabh Bachchan to be your voice navigator on Google Maps?

Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan will reportedly lend his voice to Google Maps and navigate you to home in Hindi very soon. The report comes from Mid-Day and states that Google has approached Bachchan as its choice for the voice of Google Maps. The deal is yet to be finalised and neither the tech giant or Big-B has confirmed anything on the deal yet. The report, however, states that Bachchan has been offered a huge fee for becoming the voice navigator and due to the current social distancing norms, will have to record his voice from home — that is if he decides to accept the contract.

READ full report here

Vu launches four new 4K Android TV in India

Vu Televisions launched four new smart TVs in India with price starting at Rs 25,999. The biggest highlight of the Vu smart Android TVs is the Ultra 4K display. The smart TVs pack features such as Ultra-edge 4K display with 40 per cent enhanced brightness, backlight controller, upbeat surround sound, pro-picture calibration, and parental block. The new range of Vu 4K Ultra television series includes a 43-inch model, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The 43-inch of Vu 4K Ultra television is priced at Rs 25,999.

Read full details here

Realme X3 SuperZoom India launch expected on June 26

Realme X3 SuperZoom launched in Europe last month and is expected to launch in India on June 26. The phone has been spotted on India’s BIS certification page and this hints at the imminent launch. The launch date has been reported by the 91Mobiles website. We suggest you take this with a pinch of salt unless the company officially confirms the launch date.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.