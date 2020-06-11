Tech News, Today, June 10: Mi Band 5, Mi Notebook 14 launched; Nokia 5310, Galaxy 21s India launch

Here is a compilation of the top tech headlines for the day. (Image: Xiaomi) Here is a compilation of the top tech headlines for the day. (Image: Xiaomi)

Today, June 11 was a big day for Xiaomi as it entered India’s laptop space. The company launched two new models of Mi Notebook in India — Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon. To know more details about the Mi Notebook 14 series of laptops read here. Alongside Mi Notebooks, Xiaomi launched Mi Band 5 but in China. There words on when the company will bring the fitness band to the country. However, given all Mi bands to date launched in India, there’s no reason why the Mi Band 5 will not. In other news Nokia 5310 and Galaxy 21s are all set to launch in India in a few weeks. We share more details about the upcoming products and the top tech headlines of the day.

Mi Notebook 14 series launched in India

Xiaomi launched the Mi Notebook 14 series in India today. The company launched three variants of the Mi Notebook 14 and two models of the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition. The laptops will be available for purchase starting June 17 on Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio. The Mi Notebook 14 comes in three variants: the base model with 8GB DDR4 RAM + 256GB SATA SSD priced at Rs 41,999, 8GB RAM + 512GB SATA SSD priced at Rs 47,999, and top-end model with 8GB RAM, 512GB SATA SSD, + NVIDIA GeForce MX250 priced at Rs 47,999. Notably, these are inaugural pricing until July 16 and are subject to change. In comparison, the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition comes in two variants: the base model with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SATA SSD and Intel Core i5 10th generation priced at Rs 54,999 and Core i7 10th generation is priced at Rs 59,999.

Mi Notebook 14 launched: Specifications, price

Mi Band 5 launched: Specifications, price

Xiaomi at an event in China launched the most awaited Mi Band 5. The fitness band comes in two variants — one regular and one NFC. The Mi Band 5 sports features such as 1.1-inch colour AMOLED display, long lasting battery life (Xiaomi claims it can last up to 14 days on a single charge), water-resistant up to 50 metres, and funky colours. The standard version of the Mi Band 5 comes at a price of CNY 189 (approx Rs. 2,000) while the NFC variant is priced at CNY 229 (approx Rs. 2,500). The band comes in Black, Blue, Pink, Orange, Purple, Yellow, and Green colour options.

Mi Band 5 launched: Specifications, price

Android 11 beta public release

Google released Android 11 beta update for Pixel users today. To download, you will need to have a Pixel phone that has your Google account logged in and then visit the Android 11 beta site to enrol. When you visit this page you should be able to find see your phone listed when you click "view your eligible devices" option. Click the enrol option under your phone name to enrol for Android 11 Beta update. The eligible phones are Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, or Pixel 4.

Samsung Galaxy A21s India launch next week

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy 21s in India in the coming week. The phone comes paired with 48MP quad camera setup, a 6.5-inch Infinity O display, and a 5000mAh battery. These are some of the key highlights of the device. The phone is expected to come in two variants – 4/64GB and 6/64GB. Samsung is yet to reveal more details about the smartphone.

Amazfit’s Dual OS Sports Watch Stratos 3 coming soon on Flipkart

Amazfit’s Dual OS Sports Watch Stratos 3 coming soon on Flipkart and in.amazfit.com/. The smartwatch is powered with a dual-chip and dual operating system, 14 days battery life. It also comes integrated with Sony GNSS chips support four different global positioning systems: GPS, GLONASS, BEIDOU and GALILEO, 4-Satellite / 3-Modes GPS, and 2GB storage. A smartwatch comes packed with 80 different sports modes, heart rate monitoring and FIRSTBEAT professional-level sports, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, anti-fingerprint coating. It offers a battery life of 14 days and water resistance 50-meters depth and internal music storage.

Nokia 5310 India launch confirmed

Nokia 5310 is coming to India on June 16. The company has confirmed the launch date of the feature phone via a tweet. HMD Global unveiled the device in the global market back in March this year and it’s only now the phone is gearing up to launch now. This is a refreshed version of the classic retro Nokia 5310 Xpress Music and comes multi-coloured design and physical playback controls on the side. HMD is yet to reveal the price of the Nokia 5310 in India but it’s going to be affordable.

IFCN WhatsApp chatbot now available in Hindi

International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) today launched the Hindi version of its global fact-checking COVID-19 chatbot for WhatsApp. The service launched earlier this year until now was available in English and Spanish. The service is developed to combat misinformation, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. It allows people to easily check whether information about the coronavirus was classified as false by any of the independent fact-checkers in the CoronaVirusFacts Alliance, coordinated by the IFCN.

