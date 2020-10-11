Week in Tech (Oct 5 to 11, 2020): Apple’s October 13 event, Pakistan bans TikTok and more

Apple's October 13 event kicks off virtually at 10:30 pm IST. (Image credit: Apple)

We had another busy and exciting week in the tech world. The week began with the news of Apple holding a virtual product launch event on October 13, where the new iPhone 12 lineup will be the star of the show. Rumour has it that we may see four new iPhone 12 models, with features like 5G, the latest A14 Bionic processor and a new LiDAR scanner. In other news, Amazon announced that it will host the Great Indian Festival from October 17. The online shopping event, which will be a month-long affair, will bring more customers into Amazon’s ecosystem. Meanwhile, video-sharing platform TikTok is now banned in Pakistan for “immoral” and “indecent ” videos.

Read about these stories in detail below.

Apple sets October 13 ‘Hi, Speed’ event for iPhone 12 debut

Earlier this week, Apple confirmed its plans to hold a virtual event on October 13. The “speed,” refers to the new iPhone 12 models, which are expected to supports 5G. Analysts expect Apple to release four new models in the iPhone 12 lineup, all with 5G. The new iPhones are expected to have 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch screens on the entry-level side, with the Pro models coming in with a 6.1-inch and a 6.7-inch display. Apple typically unveils new iPhones in September, but due to the Covid-19, the company had earlier announced that the iPhone launch would be delayed by a few weeks. The company could also announce AirTags and AirPods Studio at its October 13 event next week.

In view of number of complaints from different segments of the society against immoral/indecent content on the video sharing application TikTok, pic.twitter.com/Vmp5umixeL — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) October 9, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Pakistan bans TikTok over ‘indecent’ videos

Pakistan is the latest country to ban the controversial video-sharing app TikTok. The country’s telecom regulator has banned the app, claiming TikTok failed to remove “immoral” and “indecent” content on its video-sharing platform. TikTok had been installed over 43 million times in Pakistan, as per the analytics firm Sensor Tower. Last month, Pakistan banned several popular dating apps, including Tinder and Grindr, in an aim to restrict “immoral” and “indecent” content. TikTok, owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, is already banned in India.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins October 17

Despite the pandemic, Amazon expects the Great Indian Festival shopping extravaganza to be a hit among consumers. Amazon promises deep discounts on various products in popular categories including electronics, home appliances, and accessories. This year, deals on electronics could be more tempting, as many consumers are looking to upgrade their smartphones and laptops. Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is a way to bring more customers into Amazon’s ecosystem and sign up for the Prime membership.

Google Pixel 4a coming to India next week

At last, the Pixel 4a is finally coming to India. Earlier this week, Google announced that its budget-friendly Pixel 4a will launch on October 16. The Pixel 4a is priced at Rs 29,999 and that price makes a lot of sense. By selling the Pixel 4a at Rs 29,999, Google manages to undercut rivals including Apple with the latest budget smartphone. Analysts say the pricing of the Pixel 4a was definitely a surprise. Many experts believe that the Pixel 4a’s Rs 29,999 price could put some pressure on mid-range smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus and Vivo.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd