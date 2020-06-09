Tech News Today, June 9: OnePlus smart TV India price, Mi Band 5 features, Tweet Fleets

(Image: OnePlus) (Image: OnePlus)

A lot is happening in world of technology right now. Tech companies have begun launching new products and some new ones are scheduled to hit the Indian market as early as this week. OnePlus has confirmed to enter the affordable smart TV segment in India with the launch of the new OnePlus smart TV series. The company has confirmed to bring more than one affordable TV in the series. Meanwhile, Xiaomi is teasing it’s upcoming Mi Notebook that is set to launch in India on June 11. Alongside OnePlus, Oppo has also announced to enter the Indian smart TV space very soon.

For your reference, we have compiled all the important tech news of the day here. Read on.

OnePlus smart TV price under Rs 20,000

On Monday, OnePlus confirmed to bring affordable smart TVs to India. The company today confirmed the price category of the base model of the OnePlus smart TV. The smart TV is set to start at under Rs 20,000. No details on the pricing of the top end mode yet. A few hours ago, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also confirmed that the OnePlus smart TV series will be available on Amazon. This series will likely be available exclusively for the Indian consumers and not launch in any other country. Soon after the OnePlus smart TV, the company is expected to launch OnePlus Z, which is going to be an affordable 5G phone from the company.

Also Read: OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review: OnePlus phone users better hear this

Flipkart adds voice assistant support

Flipkart today launched an AI voice assistant in its grocery store app, Supermart. The e-commerce giant claims that the voice assistant is capable of understanding commands in English and Hindi. The company, however, says that it plans to add support for vernacular languages in the future. Flipkart explains that the AI platform is developed by the company’s in-house technology team. With the voice assistant, Flipkart aims to make shopping experience much enhanced than before. Flipkart also noted that the voice assistant can “understand e-commerce categories and products, perform tasks such as searching for a product, understand product details, place an order, and more. The AI assistant can “transcribe, translate, transliterate and understand the user’s intent to have engaging shopping-related conversations in various Indian languages.”

Also Read: iPhone SE (2020) to release in India soon: Listed on Flipkart, how to register

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush Launched

Ahead of the launch of the Mi Notebook in India on June 11, Xiaomi launched Mi Electric Toothbrush T100. This one is a toned down version of the previously launched Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 which launched in India a few months ago. The new Electric Toothbrush comes with ultra-soft bristles, low-noise design, and a 30-day battery life. The Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 is available under crowdfunding on Xiaomi’s official website Mi.com and is priced at Rs 549. For consumers who book the brush, the shipping will begin from July 15.

Also Read: Top 5 accessories from Xiaomi you can get under Rs 2,500

Twitter Fleets comes to India

Twitter has been testing Fleets for quite some months now. The social media platform has finally officially announced Fleets in India which works similar to the Instagram Stories. The Fleets work similar to Instagram Stories, they disappear after 24 hours. The new Twitter feature will be available for both iOS and Android users in the country in the upcoming days.

Also Read: Twitter brings Fleets to India, for ‘those uncomfortable with public tweets’

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 features confirmed

Xiaomi is all set to launch Mi Band 5 on June 11 in China. Ahead of the launch, a lot has been confirmed about the fitness band. A new leak on Weibo now confirms more feature about the Mi Band 5 which are: Extra large dynamic OLED screen, Magnetic charging, NFC UnionPay and QuickPass, Take pictures remotely, Professional sensor upgrade, 11 professional sports modes and new women’s health model. The company is yet to confirm these details. No words on the India launch of the Mi Band 5.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd