Week in Tech (Aug 10 to Aug 16, 2020): Epic vs Apple and Google, Surface Duo launch and more

Here's a roundup of top news makers in the world of tech from this week.

It was a busy week in the world of technology with updates from major tech bigwigs. This past week, Epic Games – the makers of smash hit Fortnite – filed lawsuits against Apple and Google after the major tech companies removed the popular game from their respective app stores because it violated their policies regarding in-app payments. But it’s also been a busy week for Microsoft, as the Redmond, Washington-based tech major finally disclosed the price and retail availability of the Surface Duo dual-screen device.

Here’s a look at what you may have missed during this week.

Epic Games sues Google and Apple over app store bans

Fortnite maker Epic Games on Thursday sued Apple and Google after its hugely popular video game was removed from the respective app stores The suits come after Apple and Google blocked the massively popular game after Epic introduced a direct payment system, which in a way was an attempt to bypass the fees the two tech majors charge developers to sell their apps in their respective stores. Both Apple and Google take a standard 30 per cent of purchases on their app stores. In one lawsuit, Epic alleges that Apple is engaging in anti-competitive behavior and monopolistic practices through its app store. And in its lawsuit against Google, Epic Games claimed that the company was abandoning its “don’t be evil” motto. Epic Games says it wants the app stores to be fairer to all mobile developers.

Surface Duo is a new dual-screen Android device that costs ,399 and begins shipping on September 10 in the US. (Image credit: Microsoft) Surface Duo is a new dual-screen Android device that costs ,399 and begins shipping on September 10 in the US. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft Surface Duo will cost $1399

The Surface Duo, Microsoft’s hotly-anticipated Android-powered, dual-screen device, is finally launching on September 10 for $1399. Microsoft described the Surface Duo as “a major new form factor,” in a blog post. Well, the Duo is a cross between a smartphone and a tablet. After all, the device has two 5.6-inch screens that combine to become a tablet. What works in favour of the Surface Duo is its ability to run different apps on each of the two screens. The Surface Duo is aimed at the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung’s latest foldable phone which will be officially announced on September 1.

The US has raised national security concerns against the short-form video app TikTok. (Image credit: Bloomberg) The US has raised national security concerns against the short-form video app TikTok. (Image credit: Bloomberg)

Trump gives ByteDance 90 days to sell US assets of TikTok

US President Donald Trump issued an executive order this week that will force China’s ByteDance to sell or spin off its US TikTok business within 90 days. This week’s order has been seen as less rigid than comparison to last week’s. The original order would have forced Apple to remove TikTok from the App Store if ByteDance did not reach a deal to divest from it in 45 days. The new order gives ByteDance some time to reach a deal to sell off its US TikTok operations to a potential American buyer.

Apple hopes the new services bundle will encourage consumers to subscribe to its services. (Image credit: Bloomberg) Apple hopes the new services bundle will encourage consumers to subscribe to its services. (Image credit: Bloomberg)

Apple to launch ‘Apple One’ services bundle in October

Earlier this week, a Bloomberg report claimed that Apple is getting ready to launch a new services bundle. It will be called ‘Apple One’, and could debut in October. The report claims that the bundle will give users access to Apple’s marque services that include Apple TV+, Music, News+, and Apple Arcade in one, cheaper package. The bundle will reportedly feature several Apple One tiers, each with a different set of services. The announcement could be made alongside the launch of the iPhone 12 in September or October.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd