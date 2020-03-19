Tech News March 19 Updates: Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 launch expected today Tech News March 19 Updates: Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 launch expected today

Tech News March 19 Updates: Coronavirus pandemic has impacted the tech industry. Companies have shut shops globally, delaying launches, moving events online and many more. Here’s everything that’s happening in the world of technology today.

Starting with HMD Global. The Finnish smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch new Nokia phones in the market today. The devices are said to be Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3. HMD Global hasn’t revealed a lot of details about these phones yet.

The company had initially announced an on-ground event but later shited it online due to coronavirus pandemic. The launch event will be livestreamed on YouTube at 4pm GMT (10pm IST). To watch the event livestream click on the below YouTube link.

Meanwhile, Sony reveals the complete specifications of PS5 amid growing competition from Microsoft and Google. You can read about PS5 right here.