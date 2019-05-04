Toggle Menu Sections
Tech News Live Updates: Flipkart Summer Carnival sale deals on budget mobiles, OnePlus 7 Pro pre-orders beginhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/tech-news-live-updates-may-4-5710124/

Tech News Live Updates: Flipkart Summer Carnival sale deals on budget mobiles, OnePlus 7 Pro pre-orders begin

Tech News Live Updates: Flipkart is hosting its Summer Carnival sale from May 4-7, 2019, where it will offer deals and discounts on mobile phones, in addition to electronics and accessories such as laptops, tablets, smart devices, cameras, and more.

tech news, tech news updates, tech news live updates, tech, flipkart, flipkart summer sale, flipkart summer carnival sale, flipkart summer carnival, flipkart summer carnival deals, flipkart summer carnival deals and discounts, flipkart summer carnival deals on mobile phones, flipkart summer carnival deals on smartphones, flipkart deals and discounts, mobile phones, smartphones, electronics, laptops, tablets, cameras, oneplus 7 pro, oneplus 7 pro pre-booking, oneplus 7 pro pre-booking on amazon, oneplus 7 pro pre-booking on amazon india, amazon gift card
Tech News Live Updates: Flipkart hosting its Summer Carnival sale from May 4 to May 7 with deals and discounts on smartphones, laptops, tablets, cameras and more.

In today’s technology news, Flipkart is hosting its Summer Carnival sale from May 4 to May 7. During the sale, the e-commerce site will offer deals and discounts on smartphones, in addition to electronics and accessories such as laptops, tablets, smart devices, cameras, and more. Among mid-budget smartphones under Rs 20,000 on sale are Poco F1, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Realme 2 Pro, and more.

Also read: Tech News Highlights: Amazon Summer sale deals on OnePlus 6T, Samsung M20, Redmi 6 Pro; OnePlus 7 Pro image render leaks

Meanwhile, OnePlus 7 Pro pre-booking on Amazon India is now live, ahead of its launch on May 14. People who pre-book the phone at Rs 1,000 can avail six months free screen replacement worth Rs 15,000. To pre-book, users will need to purchase Rs 1,000 Gift Card, which will be redeemable against the price of the device.

Live Blog

Tech News Live Updates: Flipkart hosting Summer Carnival Sale, OnePlus 7 Pro pre-booking open on Amazon

Flipkart Summer Carnival sale: Top mobile phones to buy under Rs 20,000

Flipkart is hosting its Summer Carnival sale where it is offering various deals on smartphones. The Poco F1 is available at a starting price of Rs 19,999 for the 6GB+64GB variant. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is available with Rs 2,000 discount, starting at Rs 11,999. Nokia 6.1 Plus is selling for Rs 12,999 for 4GB+64GB variant. Realme 2 is available for 10,990 for 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant. Read more on Flipkart Summer Carnival Sale here.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Facebook settlement with US may include privacy oversight - Report
2 Tech News Highlights: Amazon Summer sale deals on OnePlus 6T, Samsung M20, Redmi 6 Pro; OnePlus 7 Pro image render leaks
3 Facebook bans 'dangerous individuals' cited for hate speech