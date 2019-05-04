Tech News Live Updates: Flipkart Summer Carnival sale deals on budget mobiles, OnePlus 7 Pro pre-orders begin

In today’s technology news, Flipkart is hosting its Summer Carnival sale from May 4 to May 7. During the sale, the e-commerce site will offer deals and discounts on smartphones, in addition to electronics and accessories such as laptops, tablets, smart devices, cameras, and more. Among mid-budget smartphones under Rs 20,000 on sale are Poco F1, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Realme 2 Pro, and more.

Meanwhile, OnePlus 7 Pro pre-booking on Amazon India is now live, ahead of its launch on May 14. People who pre-book the phone at Rs 1,000 can avail six months free screen replacement worth Rs 15,000. To pre-book, users will need to purchase Rs 1,000 Gift Card, which will be redeemable against the price of the device.