Tech News LIVE Updates May 19: Motorola Edge+ launching in India; MIUI 12 global announcement

Tech News LIVE Updates May 19: Motorola Edge+ launching in India (Image: Motorola) Tech News LIVE Updates May 19: Motorola Edge+ launching in India (Image: Motorola)

Tech News LIVE Updates May 19: With the lockdown relaxing than before a lot has opened up in the country including the production of smartphones. Several brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, Apple, OnePlus and more have all recently announced new devices amid the lockdown. Today, Motorola is all set to launch the Motorola Edge+ in the country. The smartphone is already available in the global market.

The Motorola Edge+ India launch is set at 12PM IST. There are no details on whether the Lenovo sub-brand will launch the smartphone via a pre-recorded event like other manufacturers or not. The India version of the Motorola Edge+ is expected to just the same as the global variant. Some of the key specifications of the Motorola Edge+ are 6.7-inch full HD+ OLED display, Snapdragon 865 processor, 108MP quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery and more. Here’s everything you need to know about Motorola Edge+.

Additionally, Xiaomi is also set to officially announce MIUI 12 today. The event will begin at 5:30PM. You will be able to watch the event on the company’s YouTube channel. Earlier this month Xiaomi invited pilot testers for the Global MIUI 12 ROM in India.