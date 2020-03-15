Tech News March 15 Live updates: Pixel 5 might not be a flagship phone, Samsung offers UV-C sanitising service

Is Google giving up on the flagship smartphone market? Is Google giving up on the flagship smartphone market?

Tech News March 15 Updates: As the coronavirus outbreak spreads, Samsung has launched a new initiative through which the company will clean your Galaxy smartphone for free. The program is reportedly called the Galaxy Sanitising Service. It’s unknown when the program launched, but Samsung’s Malaysian support website suggests it may have gone live on March 13.

As per the initiative, Samsung will sanitise your phone with UV-C light to kill harmful germs and bacteria. The special service, according to blog SamMobile, is available in 19 markets including the US, Argentina, Chile, Vietnam, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, and Ukraine. In the coming days, Samsung is expected to expand the initiative to other countries, including India.

Google’s Pixel smartphone has always been seen as a competitor to the iPhone, but new rumours suggest that the Pixel 5 might not be a flagship phone at all. A new report from 9to5Google claims that the Pixel 5 will likely be a mid-range smartphone. It will reportedly sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor and not the latest Snapdragon 865 processor.