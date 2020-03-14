Tech News March 14 Live Updates: WWDC 2020 will be a digital-only event, Bill Gates leaves Microsoft board

Apple’s WWDC 2020 conference will be an online-only event for the first time this year. Apple’s WWDC 2020 conference will be an online-only event for the first time this year.

Tech News March 14 Updates: It’s Saturday, and there’s a lot happening in the world of technology. After days of suspense, Apple has finally announced that the company’s flagship annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be taking place in June, but that it will now be an online-only show. For the last few years, Apple has been holding the developer conference at the San Jose Convention Center. But due to the coronavirus outbreak, Apple left with no choice but to cancel the in-person element of the annual WWDC. At WWDC, Apple is expected to announce iOS 14, macOS 10.16, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14.

Meanwhile, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has announced that he is stepping down from the company’s board. He says he wants to focus more on philanthropic activities. Microsoft, one of the most valuable tech companies in the world, is headed by India-born Satya Nadella.

While the impact of coronavirus is proving a disaster for businesses, but there is one particular sector that has benefitted from the novel coronavirus. Bloomberg is reporting that a lot of Italians are playing Fortnite in Italy, which is worst affected by the Covid-19 after China.