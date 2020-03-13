Tech News Live Updates March 13: Microsoft Build moves online, another iPhone 12 leak

Tech News Live Updates March 13: Microsoft Build will be a digital-only event now, and other top news of the day. (Image source: Reuters) Tech News Live Updates March 13: Microsoft Build will be a digital-only event now, and other top news of the day. (Image source: Reuters)

Tech News Live updates March 13: In our daily live blog, we try and cover all the news from the consumer tech world, and today we are looking at the latest iPhone 12 leak, Microsoft’s Build conference going online-only thanks to the Coronavirus threat among other announcements.

First, Microsoft’s Build developer conference, which was supposed to take place from May 19 to 21, which is not surprising at all. This is now a ‘digital event’ and once again the Coronavirus outbreak is responsible. This is not surprising either since Google has already cancelled I/O, its own annual developer conference. Apple is yet to confirm whether its developer conference, the WWDC will take place or not, but given the spate of cancellations, we won’t be surprised if this too becomes an online-only event.

It also looks like the 3D camera is going to make its way to the iPhone 12, and this is something that has been rumoured for a while now. The latest report from Fast Company, which claims at least one iPhone will support this 3D depth camera, which will include a laser, sensor and software system to measure distance between the phone and other objects. The ‘world facing’ 3D camera as the report calls it has supposedly been in development for two years.

Another Apple-related question on everyone’s mind is whether that rumoured March event is going to take place or not. Given the Coronavirus outbreak, there is plenty of speculation that it has been cancelled. But then what happened to the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 as it was being called? We will have to wait and see. In some good news, Apple has reopened all of its stores in China, which were shut in light of the outbreak.