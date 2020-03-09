Tech News Update: Apple offers free fix for iPad Air models facing ‘blank screen’ issue

Tech News Updates: Apple offers free fix for 3rd-gen iPad Air models facing blank screen issue Tech News Updates: Apple offers free fix for 3rd-gen iPad Air models facing blank screen issue

The latest update from the world of tech is from Apple. The Cupertino based tech company has launched a service programme for the third generation iPad Air (2019) models affected by a “Blank Screen” issue. The company confirmed that the screen problem has affected a “limited number” of third-generation iPad Air devices which were launched in 2019.

“A brief flicker or flash may appear before the screen goes blank,” Apple stated on a support page describing the ‘iPad Air (3rd Generation) Service Program for Blank Screen Issue’. The tech giant is asking users with affected iPad Air models to visit the nearby Apple Authorised Service Provider with their device and get the “Blank Screen” issue fixed. The repair is free of cost and users will not need to pay anything. The service programme Apple said is live across the globe including India.

The service programme includes all affected iPad Air devices manufactured between March and October 2019 and doesn’t include any other iPad models. So you must first check the manufacturing date of your iPad before heading to the service store. Indian users with faulty iPad Air can just visit the nearby Apple Authorised Service Provider to get a free fix for the Blank Screen issue.