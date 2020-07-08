Tech News LIVE Updates July 8: Samsung to reveal Note 20 launch details today

A recent report by Tech Maniac, Samsung will hold its next Unpacked event on August 5. (Image: Samsung) A recent report by Tech Maniac, Samsung will hold its next Unpacked event on August 5. (Image: Samsung)

Tech News LIVE Updates July 8: Samsung India representatives have sent out press notifications, which state that the company will be making an important announcement via its Newsroom (https://news.samsung.com/in/) at 7 AM IST today. The company has not revealed what is the announcement regarding, but it is expected to reveal the date and other details for its next Unpacked event in the newsroom post. This will most probably be an online only event, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent report by Tech Maniac, Samsung will hold its next Unpacked event on August 5, where it will launch its new Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 smartphones. According to the report, the Galaxy Note 20 will be priced at Euro 1,249 (approximately Rs 1,05,000) in Greece, and the Galaxy Note 10 Ultra will be priced at Euro 1,499 ( approximately Rs 1,26,000). Note, all of these devices will be made available at a lower price in the rest of Europe, due to lower tax rates.

The Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be unveiled at the event also. However, the device will not be made available until late September or October, due to the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays according to Tech Maniac. The device will be priced at Euro 2,199 (approximately Rs 1,85,000). The company is said to start shipping the Note 20 series on August 27.