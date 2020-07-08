scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Tech News LIVE Updates July 8: Samsung to reveal Note 20 launch details today

Tech News LIVE Updates July 8 2020: Samsung is expected to reveal the date and other details for its upcoming Unpacked event. The company will reportedly launch the Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy Fold 2 at the event.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 8, 2020 6:30:49 am
Tech News LIVE Updates, Tech News, Tech News July 8, Samsung, Samsung Unpacked event, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 A recent report by Tech Maniac, Samsung will hold its next Unpacked event on August 5. (Image: Samsung)

Tech News LIVE Updates July 8: Samsung India representatives have sent out press notifications, which state that the company will be making an important announcement via its Newsroom (https://news.samsung.com/in/) at 7 AM IST today. The company has not revealed what is the announcement regarding, but it is expected to reveal the date and other details for its next Unpacked event in the newsroom post. This will most probably be an online only event, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent report by Tech Maniac, Samsung will hold its next Unpacked event on August 5, where it will launch its new Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 smartphones. According to the report, the Galaxy Note 20 will be priced at Euro 1,249 (approximately Rs 1,05,000) in Greece, and the Galaxy Note 10 Ultra will be priced at Euro 1,499 ( approximately Rs 1,26,000). Note, all of these devices will be made available at a lower price in the rest of Europe, due to lower tax rates.

The Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be unveiled at the event also. However, the device will not be made available until late September or October, due to the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays according to Tech Maniac. The device will be priced at Euro 2,199 (approximately Rs 1,85,000). The company is said to start shipping the Note 20 series on August 27.

Samsung will be making an announcement on its official newsroom website at 7 AM IST. The company has not revealed what will the announcement entail. However, we expect the company to reveal the date, time and other details for its upcoming Unpacked event, where it will reportedly launch its new Galaxy Note 20 series alongside the Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone.

Samsung recently put up posters of the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on its Ukrainian website. The posters showcase the device in the Mystic Bronze colour. The S pen also appears to be of the same colour. These were first spotted by tipster Max Weinbach and he posted them on Twitter. Samsung Ukraine has since then removed the posters from its website.

From the looks of it, the device will feature a quad camera setup on the back. One of the camera sensors seems to be a periscope-style lens, which could offer a 100x zoom similar to the Galaxy S20 Ultra. According to a previous report, the Galaxy Note 20 series will launch in several colour options including Black, Copper, Grey and Mint Green.

