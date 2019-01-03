Tech News LIVE Updates: Apple cuts forecast, Redmi 2 Pro coming on Jan 10

In this live blog we take a look at the most important news from the world of technology. This includes all the leaks, the upcoming events, what’s trending on social media and the major new events of the day from the technology beat. Today we are starting off with Apple cutting down its forecast for the first quarter of 2019, which has already sent shockwaves in the stock market.

It also looks like Xiaomi plans to start 2019 with a bang and will launch the Redmi Pro 2 on January 10, which will also be the first phone to sport a 48MP camera in the Redmi branded series. We are also seeing leaks around the Moto Z4, the upcoming Sony phones, which could launch before CES 2019 and details about Samsung’s foldable phone.