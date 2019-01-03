Tech News LIVE Updates: Apple cuts forecast, Redmi 2 Pro coming on Jan 10

In this live blog we take a look at the most important news from the world of technology. This includes all the leaks, the upcoming events, what’s trending on social media and the major new events of the day from the technology beat. Today we are starting off with Apple cutting down its forecast for the first quarter of 2019, which has already sent shockwaves in the stock market.
It also looks like Xiaomi plans to start 2019 with a bang and will launch the Redmi Pro 2 on January 10, which will also be the first phone to sport a 48MP camera in the Redmi branded series. We are also seeing leaks around the Moto Z4, the upcoming Sony phones, which could launch before CES 2019 and details about Samsung’s foldable phone.
Redmi Pro 2 launch confirmed for January 10, will have 48MP camera
Xiaomi is starting off 2019 with a bang and getting ready to launch the Redmi Pro 2, which will be the first phone in the Redmi series to sport a 48MP camera at the back. Redmi has traditionally been the budget series from Xiaomi. The Redmi Pro 2 will likely come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, according to earlier leaks. Xiaomi has confirmed the event date as Jan 10 for the launch of this phone. Earlier Xiaomi President Lin Bin had shared pictures of a phone with a 48MP camera at the back, and based on the banner on the Xiaomi site, the Redmi phone will be the device.
Apple cuts forecast for the first quarter of 2019
Apple has cut its revenue forecast for the first quarter of 2019, which is the major news of the day. Apple is now projecting a revenue of $84 billion, down from the earlier forecast of $88 to $93 billion. The reason: Apple's decline in China, which CEO Tim Cook is blaming on the macroeconomic factors. Apple's poor iPhone sales in China market, along with supply constraints for the newer products as well as fewer upgrades in the iPhone category in developed countries are all being blamed for the revenue troubles. Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote an open letter to investors highlighting details of all the troubles with the iPhone. Read more details here.