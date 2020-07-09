Tech News July 9 LIVE Updates: ROG Phone 3 launch date, Android 11 beta 2 released

Asus has confirmed that its Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor powered ROG Phone 3 will launch on July 22 globally. cently appeared on TENAA, revealing key specifications(Image: Asus) Asus has confirmed that its Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor powered ROG Phone 3 will launch on July 22 globally. cently appeared on TENAA, revealing key specifications(Image: Asus)

Tech News July 9 LIVE Updates: Qualcomm has finally launched its next-generation mid-cycle flagship chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus. With this new chipset, the company has increased the processor speed to 3.1GHz from 2.84GHz. The Adreno 650 GPU has also seen an upgrade and can now perform 10 per cent faster in graphic rendering. The new Snapdragon 865 Plus also comes with the FastConnect 6900 suite that brings support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Just after Qualcomm made the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset official, Asus and Lenovo have confirmed that they will soon be launching new smartphones powered by the chipset. Asus has confirmed that its Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor powered ROG Phone 3 will launch on July 22 globally, whereas, Lenovo has not revealed when its Legion Phone will be made available in the market.

Asus ROG Phone 3: Everything we know about the next-gen gaming smartphone

Apart from all of this hardware news, Google also silently started rolling out the second beta version of its upcoming Android 11 mobile operating system. With this release, the operating system is very close for a stable launch. The company has stated that beta 2 has reached a new milestone called ‘platform stability’, this means that if an app works on this version then it will work properly with no additional bugs in the Android 11 stable build when it releases. With the beta 2 version, Google has only made small tweaks and refinements to the software, and no major changes have been made.