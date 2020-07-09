scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 09, 2020
Tech News July 9 LIVE Updates: ROG Phone 3 launch date, Android 11 beta 2 released

Tech News LIVE Updates July 9 2020: Qualcomm has launched its mid-year flagship chipset upgrade the Snapdragon 865 Plus; Asus has revealed the global launch date of its upcoming ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone; Google releases Android 11 beta 2 version.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 9, 2020 8:00:24 am
Tech News July 9 LIVE Updates: Qualcomm has finally launched its next-generation mid-cycle flagship chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus. With this new chipset, the company has increased the processor speed to 3.1GHz from 2.84GHz. The Adreno 650 GPU has also seen an upgrade and can now perform 10 per cent faster in graphic rendering. The new Snapdragon 865 Plus also comes with the FastConnect 6900 suite that brings support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Just after Qualcomm made the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset official, Asus and Lenovo have confirmed that they will soon be launching new smartphones powered by the chipset. Asus has confirmed that its Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor powered ROG Phone 3 will launch on July 22 globally, whereas, Lenovo has not revealed when its Legion Phone will be made available in the market.

Asus ROG Phone 3: Everything we know about the next-gen gaming smartphone

Apart from all of this hardware news, Google also silently started rolling out the second beta version of its upcoming Android 11 mobile operating system. With this release, the operating system is very close for a stable launch. The company has stated that beta 2 has reached a new milestone called ‘platform stability’, this means that if an app works on this version then it will work properly with no additional bugs in the Android 11 stable build when it releases. With the beta 2 version, Google has only made small tweaks and refinements to the software, and no major changes have been made.

Live Blog

Asus has announced that it will be launching its ROG Phone 3 globally on July 22. It will be the first phone to launch with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. Apart from this, Lenovo has also announced that it will soon be launching its first gaming smartphone, called Legion Phone, which will also be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor.

Not much is known about the upcoming ROG Phone 3 as of now. The company has revealed it will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor.

The device recently appeared on TENAA, revealing key specifications. It will sport a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate. It will come with 8GB, 12GB and 16GB of RAM along with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB internal storage.

The device will run Google's Android 10 operating system with the company’s own ROG UI on top. All of this will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

It is being said that the device will come with a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64MP primary sensor. On the front, it will reportedly feature a 14MP sensor for taking selfies.

