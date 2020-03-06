Tech News Updates: Oppo Find X2 Pro launched with 120Hz screen, periscope camera

Tech News Highlights: Today Google released its ‘read it’ feature, which allows the Google Assistant to read out the text on the screen. The new feature was first unveiled at the CES 2020 when the company gave us a sneak peek at the functionality. Android users can ask the Google Assistant to read aloud web pages opened on their Chrome browser, Google Search, or the News app.
Users can simply say, “Hey Google, read it”, “Hey Google, read aloud” or “Hey Google, read this page” to activate the feature. Google says that the feature will be available in 42 languages including Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Sinhalese, Tamil, and Telugu.
In other tech news, NASA’s Mars 2020 rover just got its name. Perseverance will be the name of this rover that will soon reach Mars to accompany the Curiosity. Oppo also released its flagship Find X2 series in China. See the cards below for more details:
Highlights
Infinix has launched the new Infinix S5 Pro. The highlights of the phone include a pop-up selfie camera, 48MP triple rear camera setup, and 4000mA battery. It is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage model and the first sale starts on March 13 at 12 noon. The Infinix S5 Pro features 6.53-inch Full HD+ Full View display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Helio P35 octa-core processor, 16MP pop-up selfie camera, 48MP+2MP+Low Light Sensor triple rear camera setup, and 4000mAh battery.
Twitter is testing a new feature called “fleets” — which is its own version of Stories. With this feature Twitter wants users to share their “fleeting” thoughts which can’t be tweeted or publically talked about. However, the new feature is not like tweets that disappear after 24 hours but resembles Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram Stories. Click here to read more about it.
