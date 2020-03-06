Tech News Updates: Oppo Find X2 Pro launched with 120Hz screen, periscope camera

Tech Launch Updates: Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro launched. Tech Launch Updates: Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro launched.

Tech News Highlights: Today Google released its ‘read it’ feature, which allows the Google Assistant to read out the text on the screen. The new feature was first unveiled at the CES 2020 when the company gave us a sneak peek at the functionality. Android users can ask the Google Assistant to read aloud web pages opened on their Chrome browser, Google Search, or the News app.

Users can simply say, “Hey Google, read it”, “Hey Google, read aloud” or “Hey Google, read this page” to activate the feature. Google says that the feature will be available in 42 languages including Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Sinhalese, Tamil, and Telugu.

In other tech news, NASA’s Mars 2020 rover just got its name. Perseverance will be the name of this rover that will soon reach Mars to accompany the Curiosity. Oppo also released its flagship Find X2 series in China. See the cards below for more details: