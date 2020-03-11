Tech News, 11 March 2020 LIVE Updates: OnePlus 8 series will support 5G, iPhone 9 event reportedly cancelled

Tech News Today LIVE Updates: The next phones from OnePlus are said to be OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite. We have come across several rumours around the OnePlus 8 series in the past. For the first ever time OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has revealed some details about the upcoming OnePlus phones.
In an interaction with CNET Lau said that future OnePlus phones will be all about 5G. “Going forward, we’re all in on 5G,” he said. Given the phones will come with 5G support dues this mean all the three devices including OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor? Some rumours suggest that the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will come with SD 865 chipset onboard while the cheaper 8 Lite could arrive with MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor which is also 5G enable.
Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news
In the same interview Lau also confirmed that 5G technology in future OnePlus phones will add to the retail pricing of the devices as well. In simple words, expect the OnePlus 8 series to be much more expensive than the current generation phones. “I want to restate our commitment to 5G and our long term investment. We’ve been investing in 5G for several years and we see this as the direction going forward, and one we’re very much committed to,” he said.
Highlights
Much like Google's past few smartphones, the upcoming Pixel 4a has been leaked months ahead of the official launch. The latest leak reconfirms that a sequel to the Pixel 3a very much exists. This time around, a Spanish YouTuber has uploaded a hands-on video of the Pixel 4a, revealing all the key specifications and features. As has been reported before, the Pixel 4a features a Snapdragon 730 processor coupled with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 3080mAh battery.
The YouTuber says the phone sports a 5.81-inch Full HD display with a 60Hz panel. The good thing about the Pixel 4a is an old-school headphone jack, something you don't get on new age flagship smartphones. Similar to the Pixel 3a, the Pixel 4a offers a 12MP single camera. We hope the camera quality will be slightly better on the Pixel 4a.
Now that the annual I/O is not happening, Google will likely launch the Pixel 4a sometime in May. Expect the Pixel 4a to cost $399 for the base version.
Apple has reportedly cancelled its highly-anticipated March event due to the Coronavirus outbreak. According to a tweet by YouTuber John Prosser, Apple's March event is not happening anymore which was scheduled to take place towards the end of March. The company was reportedly planning to launch the so-called iPhone 9 alongside the new iPad Pro and Over-ear headphones. However, due to production delays and most factories being shut in China, Apple has reportedly cancelled the event. It is unclear how or when Apple will launch the iPhone 9.