Tech News, 11 March 2020 LIVE Updates: OnePlus 8 series will support 5G, iPhone 9 event reportedly cancelled

Tech News Today LIVE Updates: The next phones from OnePlus are said to be OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite. We have come across several rumours around the OnePlus 8 series in the past. For the first ever time OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has revealed some details about the upcoming OnePlus phones.

In an interaction with CNET Lau said that future OnePlus phones will be all about 5G. “Going forward, we’re all in on 5G,” he said. Given the phones will come with 5G support dues this mean all the three devices including OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor? Some rumours suggest that the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will come with SD 865 chipset onboard while the cheaper 8 Lite could arrive with MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor which is also 5G enable.

In the same interview Lau also confirmed that 5G technology in future OnePlus phones will add to the retail pricing of the devices as well. In simple words, expect the OnePlus 8 series to be much more expensive than the current generation phones. “I want to restate our commitment to 5G and our long term investment. We’ve been investing in 5G for several years and we see this as the direction going forward, and one we’re very much committed to,” he said.