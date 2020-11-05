Tech launches today: Sony A8H 4K TV, Samsung W21 5G and more

Here's a look at all the major tech launches for the day.

Today, we witnessed different device launches in the world of tech. Sony launched its premium Smart TV with a 65-inch 4K OLED HDR display. Samsung unwrapped a slightly tweaked version of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 phone. Motorola entered the Indian smartphone accessory space with the launch of new TWS and neckband earphones. Xiaomi unveiled its one of the most compact and powerful power banks in India. Let’s take a look at all the major tech launches for the day.

Sony A8H 4K HDR TV

The newly launched 65-inch Sony A8H OLED TV comes with a price label of Rs 2,79,990. The premium TV has an Ultra-HD OLED panel, which supports HDR and Dolby Vision. The Android TV even supports Dolby Atmos, Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio tech. One can set a 120Hz refresh rate at FHD resolution and 60Hz at 4K.

The screen of the TV acts as a speaker. It uses four drivers for a 30W sound output. It ships with 16GB internal storage, built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, and Google Play Store for apps. The new Sony TV even supports Apple AirPlay 2. It is powered by Sony’s X1 Ultimate picture processor, along with Triluminos picture enhancement tech.

Samsung W21 5G

The Samsung W21 5G has been launched in China for CNY 19,999, which is around Rs 2.23 lakh in India. The foldable phone packs a 7.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED Infinity-O display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. When it is folded, you get a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 865+ SoC. There is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging, 11W wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare. The back camera setup includes a 12-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front is a 10-megapixel camera sensor.

Motorola Verve earphones

The Motorola Verve Loop 105 sport earbuds are up for sale on Amazon with a price tag of Rs 1,299. There is also Verve Rap 105 Sport earphones, which is priced at Rs 1,699. Lastly, the Motorola Verve Buds 100 true wireless headphones come with an introductory price of Rs 2,699. It will be available for purchase from November 10. The Verve Buds 100 is claimed to deliver up to 14 hours of battery life, while the other two will offer up to 8 hours of battery life. All the audio products come equipped with support for voice assistants and are IPX5 rated for water and dust resistant.

Xiaomi Mi Power bank

The latest power bank from Xiaomi comes with 10,000mAh capacity. It is compact and even supports fast charging. The device has two USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, and one micro-USB port. It can output current at a maximum rate of 22.5W and also supports charging speeds of up to 22.2W via Type-A. There is also a minimal charging mode for mobile accessories. The Xiaomi Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro will cost you Rs 1,099 and can be purchased via Mi.com, and Mi Home retail stores across India.

Acer Enduro N3 laptop

Acer has launched a new Enduro N3 laptop in India and it is priced at Rs 76,500. The device offers a 14 -inch display, which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core processor. The new Acer laptop has Military Standard (MIL-STD-810G) durability, IP53 certification, and an Aquafan design. It comes with multiple layers of security, including Hardware TPM 2.0 and a fingerprint reader. The company will be giving 3 years of warranty.

Lumiford MAX N60

Lumiford has unveiled a new pair of wireless earphones, called MAX N60. It is neckband style in-ear wireless earphones, which is priced at Rs 1,799. With a 240mAH unit, the company is claiming that users will get 20-hours of battery life. It comes with a microphone, an in-line remote, Bluetooth V5.0 connectivity, wireless range of up to 10 meters, and IPX5 water resistance rating. The earphones support standards including HSP, HFP, AVRCP, and A2DP.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd