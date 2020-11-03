Tech launches today: Micromax IN series, Noise Air Buds and more

Micromax on Tuesday made a big comeback in India. After almost two years, the brand unveiled its new IN Note 1 and Micromax In 1b phones to take on the Chinese brands. Other launches this week includes Vivo’s more affordable version of the V20, the V20 SE. Here’s a look at today’s tech launches.

Micromax IN series

The Micromax IN Note 1 comes with a price tag of Rs 10,999 in India, wh is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The Micromax IN 1b, on other hand, will be sold for Rs 6,999. This price is for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The sale will take place on November 24 via the official Micromax website and Flipkart.

As for the specifications, the Micromax IN Note 1 smartphone packs a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a 6.67-inch FHD+ display, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. They run on “stock” Android. The rear camera setup includes a 48MP sensor, a 5MP camera, and two 2MP sensors. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera. The Micromax In 1b smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 5,000mAh battery, a 13MP dual rear camera system, and an 8MP selfie camera.

Noise Air Buds

The latest Noise Air Buds will cost you Rs 2,499, and you can buy it via the brand’s official website or Amazon.in. The wireless earphones come with IPX4 sweat resistance. The company is claiming that users will get 20-hours of battery life and one will be able to top up the case in about 1.2 hours. The wireless earbuds feature 13mm dynamic drivers. They come with support for virtual voice assistants and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Each earbud has a 45mAh battery and the case features a 500mAh unit.

Vivo V20 SE

The Vivo V20 SE starts from Rs 20,990. This price is for the 8GB + 128GB model. The Vivo V20 SE comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 665 SoC, and a 4,100mAh battery with support for a 33W charger. For photos, there is a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel lens for bokeh effect. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel camera. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Flix power bank

Beetel’s new brand Flix has launched new 10,000mAh power banks in India. They come with fast charging tech and Type-C charging. You can buy the products via both online and offline stores and they come with 400 days of warranty. The power bank comes with up to 12W output and dual-USB ports and Type C ports. There is also a LED indicator for battery status. The company is claiming that the new power banks have multiple layers of advanced circuit protection that will protect it from overheating, short circuits, and more. The power banks are priced at Rs 1,499.

