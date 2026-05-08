Tech launches today (May 8, 2026): OnePlus Nord CE6 goes on sale, Samsung launches Mini LED TVs, and more

With multiple launches, announcements, and developments happening at once, keeping up with the latest in tech and gadgets can feel overwhelming. From smartphones and laptops to wearables, audio devices, smart home products, and AI tools, today’s lineup covers it all.
In this roundup, we take a quick look at the most notable launches of the day, focusing on their key features, pricing, and availability. Whether you’re following trends or planning your next purchase, here’s a snapshot of everything new in the tech world today.
OnePlus has started the open sale of the new OnePlus Nord CE6 in India, with prices starting at Rs 27,999 after bank discounts. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, the smartphone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED 144Hz display, support for 144FPS gaming, and a massive 8000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The device also includes a 50MP dual-OIS rear camera, 32MP autofocus selfie camera with 4K video support, OxygenOS 16 with AI features, and durability ratings including IP66/IP68/IP69 and MIL-STD-810H certification. The Nord CE6 is available online and offline in Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black colour options.
Samsung has introduced its new Vision AI-powered Mini LED TV lineup in India, with prices starting at Rs 42,990. Available in screen sizes ranging from 43-inch to 100-inch, the new TVs feature Mini LED technology for brighter visuals, deeper contrast, and improved colour accuracy. Powered by the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, the lineup includes AI-driven features such as real-time picture and sound optimisation, AI Sound Controller, Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for smoother gaming and sports viewing, and Samsung Knox security. The TVs also run on One UI Tizen with SmartThings integration and promise seven years of OS upgrades. Samsung says the new range is aimed at bringing premium AI-powered entertainment experiences to more Indian households.
Ai+ Smartphone has launched the NovaFlip 5G in India, claiming it to be the country’s first flip smartphone priced under Rs 30,000. The device features a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED inner display, a 3-inch AMOLED cover screen, and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It includes a 50MP rear camera, a 32MP autofocus selfie camera, Android 15-based NxtQuantum OS, and a 4325mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The NovaFlip 5G also offers features like NFC, Wi-Fi 6, dual 5G SIM support, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart starting May 8 at a launch price of Rs 29,999.
Noise has launched the new NoiseFit Halo 3 smartwatch in India, featuring a classic round-dial design combined with AI-powered productivity tools. The smartwatch comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display offering 1000 nits brightness, integrated strap styling, and up to 7 days of battery life. It introduces Noise AI Pro with features such as voice commands, AI transcription, smart notifications, morning briefs, and a customizable dashboard. The wearable also includes Noise Vault for storing QR passes, along with health tracking features like heart rate, stress, and SpO₂ monitoring. The NoiseFit Halo 3 is available in metal, leather, and silicon strap variants at an introductory price of Rs 5,499 via Noise, Amazon, and Flipkart.