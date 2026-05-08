Tech launches today (May 8, 2026): OnePlus Nord CE6 goes on sale, Samsung launches Mini LED TVs, and more

With multiple launches, announcements, and developments happening at once, keeping up with the latest in tech and gadgets can feel overwhelming. From smartphones and laptops to wearables, audio devices, smart home products, and AI tools, today’s lineup covers it all.

In this roundup, we take a quick look at the most notable launches of the day, focusing on their key features, pricing, and availability. Whether you’re following trends or planning your next purchase, here’s a snapshot of everything new in the tech world today.

(Image: Express Image) (Image: Express Image)

OnePlus Nord CE6 goes on sale in India starting at Rs 27,999

OnePlus has started the open sale of the new OnePlus Nord CE6 in India, with prices starting at Rs 27,999 after bank discounts. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, the smartphone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED 144Hz display, support for 144FPS gaming, and a massive 8000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The device also includes a 50MP dual-OIS rear camera, 32MP autofocus selfie camera with 4K video support, OxygenOS 16 with AI features, and durability ratings including IP66/IP68/IP69 and MIL-STD-810H certification. The Nord CE6 is available online and offline in Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black colour options.