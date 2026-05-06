Tech Launches Today (May 6, 2026): CMF Watch 3 Pro, Dreame summer sale, Cashify Select, and more

Today (Wednesday, May 6) saw a mix of major announcements across consumer technology, retail and AI-led applications. From the launch of the CMF Watch 3 Pro to new sale offers from Dreame Technology, we take a quick look at the most notable launches of the day, highlighting their key features, pricing, and availability.

Whether you are tracking trends or planning your next big purchase, here’s a snapshot of everything new in the world of tech today.

Dreame Technology has announced discounts across its smart home and personal care portfolio during the upcoming Amazon Great Summer Sale, which is scheduled from May 8 to May 13. The company said customers will be able to access offers up to 68 per cent across categories such as robotic vacuum cleaners, wet and dry cleaners, stick vacuums and grooming devices. In addition, Dreame said selected models will also be available with bank offers and no-cost EMI options.

Offers for robotic vacuum cleaners

Dreame L40 Ultra AE: Rs 58,999 (was Rs 59,999)

Dreame L10s Ultra: Rs 39,999 (was Rs 74,999)

Dreame L10s Pro Ultra: Rs 49,999 (was Rs 79,999)

Dreame X40 Ultra: Rs 79,999 (was Rs 1,29,999)

Dreame L10 Prime: Rs 28,999 (was Rs 45,999)

Dreame F10: Rs 18,999 (was Rs 21,999)

Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2: Rs 21,999 (was Rs 39,999)

Dreame D9 Max: Rs 12,999 (was Rs 29,999)

Dreame D9 Max Gen 2: Rs 14,999 (was Rs 29,999)

Wet-and-dry cleaners

Dreame H12 Dual: Rs 33,999 (was Rs 36,999)

Dreame H12 Core: Rs 19,599 (was Rs 24,999)

Dreame H11 Core: Rs 16,599 (was Rs 21,999)

Dreame K10 Pro: Rs 18,999 (was Rs 19,999)

Dreame R20: Rs 23,999 (was Rs 36,999)

Dreame R10 Pro: Rs 15,999 (was Rs 25,999)

Dreame Mova J10: Rs 5,999 (was Rs 7,999)

Dreame Mova J20: Rs 7,999 (was Rs 10,999)

In addition to the sale prices, Dreame said vacuum cleaners will come with a one-year warranty, while grooming products will carry a two-year warranty. The company also said customers will have access to virtual product demonstrations and after-sales support through its service network across more than 160 cities in India.

CMF launches Watch 3 Pro in India

CMF launched its new CMP Watch 3 Pro in India, and it comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with ultra-thin bezels and Always-On Display support. It is available in Light Green, Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange colours. The watch features a dual-band five-system GPS, 131 sports modes and an AI-powered running coach designed to personalise training plans. Health-focused features include a four-channel heart-rate sensor, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep and stress tracking, hydration reminders and women’s health support. In addition, it supports ChatGPT integration, a voice recorder with auto-transcription, personalised news updates and is claimed to offer up to 13 days of battery life under typical usage.

Story continues below this ad

The smartwatch is priced at Rs 7,999, although it will be available at a limited-period introductory price of Rs 6,999. According to the company, sales will begin on May 8 through Flipkart and offline retail stores, while early access for buyers will open on May 7 from 12 pm IST. Watch 3 Pro will work with the Nothing X app, which will act as a central hub for watch controls, health tracking and device management, while also supporting integration with platforms such as Strava, Apple Health and Google Health Connect.

Mother’s Day 2026: AI prompts that turn “I don’t want anything” into thoughtful gifts

Every Mother’s Day comes with the same line: “I don’t want anything.” But often, what moms really want is something thoughtful, personal, and meaningful. This year, instead of generic gifts, people are increasingly using AI tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT to create customised experiences for their mothers – from breakfast plans and poems to pet portraits and surprise itineraries.

For moms who love cooking, users can ask ChatGPT to plan a simple breakfast spread complete with recipes, timing, and even tray presentation ideas. For curious moms exploring AI for the first time, prompts can help explain practical daily uses like travel planning, fitness routines, recipes, or social work support in a conversational style.

Long-distance gifting is also becoming more personal with AI-generated poems, hyper-local day plans, and customised surprises based on memories, favourite songs, or family traditions.

Story continues below this ad

Pet moms are joining the trend too, using AI image tools to create stylised portraits with their cats or dogs that resemble vintage magazine covers.

Prompt ideas for Mother’s Day

Plan a 30-minute breakfast-in-bed menu

Explain practical uses of ChatGPT for moms

Write a personalised Mother’s Day poem

Create a low-commute day plan for moms

Generate aesthetic pet-and-mom portraits

Also Read | vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE launched in India with ZEISS cameras, flagship performance

Cashify expands to 95 cities, launches premium refurbished offering

Cashify has expanded its offline retail footprint to 95 cities across India, taking its network to more than 250 branded stores after adding presence in over 22 new cities. Alongside smartphones, Cashify has expanded into other devices, reflecting what it describes as changing consumer demand in India’s refurbished electronics market. The company said buying behaviour is increasingly shifting from a price-first approach to a value-first approach, with consumers placing greater emphasis on quality and trust. According to Cashify, Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets continue to drive overall growth, while metro cities are seeing stronger demand for premium refurbished devices.

At the same time, Cashify has launched Cashify Select, a premium layer with its refurbished portfolio aimed at customers seeking a new experience with additional assurance. The offerings include smartphones, laptops, including premium models like MacBooks, gaming consoles, including the PS5, smartwatches and wearables, cameras, premium audio devices and Amazon devices. According to Cashify, every product sold under Cashify will undergo a structured evaluation process that includes cosmetic grading, battery health checks, performance testing, verified component quality, and standardised multi-level testing. Cashify added that select stores will also function as experience-led retail spaces, with curated in-store formats designed to strengthen consumer confidence and support the broader transition of the company into a more diversified refurbished electronics ecosystem.

Story continues below this ad

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)