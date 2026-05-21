Tech launches today (May 21, 2026): OPPO Find X9 series, Airbuds Z1 RUZO TWS earbuds, and more

Today (Thursday, May 21) saw a mix of major announcements across consumer technology, smart devices and creator-focused platforms. From UNIX Airbuds Z1 RUZO TWS earbuds to OPPO Find X9 Series and HMD’s Vibe2 5G smartphone, we take a quick look at some of the most notable launches and announcements of the day, highlighting their key features, pricing and availability.

Whether you are tracking gadget trends or planning your next tech purchase, here’s a snapshot of everything new in the world of technology today.

OPPO India launches Find X9 Series

OPPO India has expanded its Find X9 Series with the launch of Find X9s and Find X9 Ultra, alongside the Enco Air5 Pro earbuds. The Find X9 Series will go on sale from May 28 via the OPPO e-Store, Flipkart, Amazon and offline retail outlets. It starts with an effective price of Rs 62,199, while the earbuds are priced at Rs 4,999. The OPPO Find X9s comes in Sunset Orange, Lavender Sky and Midnight Grey, while the Find X9 Ultra is available in Tundra Umber and Canyon Orange.