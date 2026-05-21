Tech launches today (May 21, 2026): OPPO Find X9 series, Airbuds Z1 RUZO TWS earbuds, and more

Today (Thursday, May 21) saw a mix of major announcements across consumer technology, smart devices and creator-focused platforms. From UNIX Airbuds Z1 RUZO TWS earbuds to OPPO Find X9 Series and HMD’s Vibe2 5G smartphone, we take a quick look at some of the most notable launches and announcements of the day, highlighting their key features, pricing and availability.
Whether you are tracking gadget trends or planning your next tech purchase, here’s a snapshot of everything new in the world of technology today.
OPPO India has expanded its Find X9 Series with the launch of Find X9s and Find X9 Ultra, alongside the Enco Air5 Pro earbuds. The Find X9 Series will go on sale from May 28 via the OPPO e-Store, Flipkart, Amazon and offline retail outlets. It starts with an effective price of Rs 62,199, while the earbuds are priced at Rs 4,999. The OPPO Find X9s comes in Sunset Orange, Lavender Sky and Midnight Grey, while the Find X9 Ultra is available in Tundra Umber and Canyon Orange.
The Find X9 Series introduces OPPO’s next-generation Hasselblad Master Camera System, featuring a camera setup of up to 200MP and support for 8K video recording on the Find X9 Ultra. For the Find X9s, the camera comes with a 50MP triple-camera system. In addition, the smartphones are powered by flagship processors, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipsets. The Find X9 Ultra comes with a 6.82-inch QHD and features a 7050 mAh silicon-carbon battery, and the Find X9s comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED and offers a 7025 mAh unit. Both the devices run on ColorOS 16, which integrates AI-powered features such as AI Mind Pilot and AI Mind Space and supports tools including AI Menu Translation and AI Bill Manager for travel and productivity use cases.
The Enco Air5 Pro earbuds are equipped with up to 55 dB Active Noise Cancellation and Triple-Mic AI Clear Calls. In addition, the earbuds claim up to 54 hours of total playback and come with IP55-rated dust and water resistance. Features such as dual-device connectivity, AI Translate support and customisable touch controls are also aimed at improving convenience across work, entertainment and travel use cases.
UNIX has launched Airbuds Z1 RUZO TWS earbuds priced at Rs 899. The earbuds are available in black and white colour variants featuring Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), which the company claims to help reduce background noise during calls. It also includes features such as auto-pairing and HD sound quality and is lightweight, making it suitable for daily work mode.
In addition, the device comes with a 300mAh Type-C fast-charging case which is claimed to charge within 90 to 120 minutes and up to 52 hours of playtime. It supports Bluetooth V6.0 connectivity and a wireless range of up to 25 metres. Moreover, the earbuds will be available through leading retail stores across India as well as the company’s official website. The brand is also looking to strengthen its international presence, including markets such as Dubai.
HMD (Human Mobile Devices) has introduced the HMD Vibe2 5G in India, expanding its smartphone lineup in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. The device will be available in two variants: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM with 128GB storage with a special launch price starting at Rs 9,499. The device is supported through collaborations with Sarvam AI, Sanchar Saath and Flipkart. The sales are set to begin on May 26 at 12PM exclusively on Flipkart.
The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 2.3GHz processor and runs on Android 16. It features a premium design with water and dust resistance while also offering a 6000mAh battery paired with a 18W in-box charger and comes with a 50MP AI dual camera alongside an 8MP front-facing camera. The device will be available in three colour options: Cosmic Lavender, Nordic Blue and Peach Pink.
(This article has been curated by Shivani Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)