Tech launches today (May, 2026): OnePlus Pad 4 , Billie Eilish partners with Roblox, and more

OnePlus Pad 4 on sale in India starting at Rs 54,999
OnePlus has announced the open sale of the OnePlus Pad 4 in India, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset for PC-level performance. The tablet features a 13.2-inch 3.4K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and a productivity-focused 7:5 aspect ratio.
(Image: OnePlus)
It packs up to 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a large 13,380mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Running on OxygenOS 16, it offers enhanced multitasking, cross-device connectivity, and AI tools like AI Writer and AI Summary.
Priced from Rs 54,999 (with offers), the device is available across online and offline platforms, with a limited-time bundle that includes the OnePlus Stylo Pro stylus.
GOBOULT launches Mustang GT20, GT40 speakers in India
GOBOULT has introduced the Mustang GT20 and GT40 portable speakers in collaboration with Ford Mustang, blending automotive-inspired design with immersive audio performance. The speakers feature styling cues like metallic race grilles, ignition-inspired controls, fuel-gauge battery indicators, and leather-textured finishes, positioning them as lifestyle-driven audio products.
(Image: GOBOULT)
The GT20 offers 20W output with RGB lighting and unique shift-stick controls, while the GT40 steps up with 40W sound, dedicated tuning knobs, and a more premium build. Both models support Bluetooth 6.0, TWS pairing, and IPX4 water resistance.
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Priced at Rs 2,999 and Rs 3,999 (launch offers), the speakers will be available from May 5, 2026, across major online platforms.
OPPO Find X9 Ultra to bring 10x optical zoom with new prism camera
OPPO is set to launch the OPPO Find X9 Ultra in India, introducing a major leap in smartphone photography with its industry-first quintuple prism periscope system. This redesigned camera structure reflects light five times within a compact module, enabling true 10x optical zoom (around 230mm focal length) without increasing device size.
The device focuses on capturing more detail optically rather than relying heavily on software processing. It also features advanced sensor-shift stabilisation for sharper long-range shots and a Pristine Optical Path design to maintain image clarity.
Alongside this, the phone includes a Hasselblad-tuned multi-camera setup with a 200MP main sensor, additional telephoto lenses, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The result is a versatile, high-performance camera system aimed at delivering consistent results across distance, lighting, and shooting scenarios.
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Billie Eilish partners with Roblox for interactive concert ahead of 3D Documentary
Billie Eilish is launching a unique virtual experience on Roblox to promote her upcoming 3D documentary HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR, co-directed by James Cameron.
(Image: Roblox)
Starting May 5, Roblox’s “The Block” will transform into a concert-inspired interactive space where fans can roleplay as Billie. From May 7 to May 10, users can watch an exclusive premiere of her “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” performance along with the film’s trailer.
The experience also includes immersive 3D visuals, interactive stage effects, Billie’s avatar appearance, and karaoke features with songs like Ocean Eyes. Limited-edition Billie-themed virtual items will also be available on the platform, making it a fully interactive fan engagement event blending music, cinema, and gaming
India ranks fifth globally in Spam calls: Truecaller report
India is the fifth most spam-affected country globally, according to a new report by Truecaller. The rankings are led by Indonesia, followed by Chile, Vietnam, and Brazil.
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The report, based on anonymised data from over 500 million users, found that more than 68 billion spam and fraud calls were identified worldwide in 2025. India recorded a high spam intensity of 66%, placing it among the most impacted markets.
In India, spam is largely driven by commercial activity, with telemarketing calls making up 36%, financial services 18%, and scams 12%. Globally, spam patterns differ by region, ranging from financial institutions in Indonesia and Mexico to debt collection in Chile and telecom-related calls in Brazil and Nigeria.
The findings highlight a growing global concern, as rising spam and fraud calls continue to erode trust in unknown communications.