Tech launches today (May, 2026): OnePlus Pad 4 , Billie Eilish partners with Roblox, and more

OnePlus has announced the open sale of the OnePlus Pad 4 in India, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset for PC-level performance. The tablet features a 13.2-inch 3.4K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and a productivity-focused 7:5 aspect ratio.

(Image: OnePlus) (Image: OnePlus)

It packs up to 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a large 13,380mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Running on OxygenOS 16, it offers enhanced multitasking, cross-device connectivity, and AI tools like AI Writer and AI Summary.

Priced from Rs 54,999 (with offers), the device is available across online and offline platforms, with a limited-time bundle that includes the OnePlus Stylo Pro stylus.

GOBOULT launches Mustang GT20, GT40 speakers in India

GOBOULT has introduced the Mustang GT20 and GT40 portable speakers in collaboration with Ford Mustang, blending automotive-inspired design with immersive audio performance. The speakers feature styling cues like metallic race grilles, ignition-inspired controls, fuel-gauge battery indicators, and leather-textured finishes, positioning them as lifestyle-driven audio products.

(Image: GOBOULT) (Image: GOBOULT)

The GT20 offers 20W output with RGB lighting and unique shift-stick controls, while the GT40 steps up with 40W sound, dedicated tuning knobs, and a more premium build. Both models support Bluetooth 6.0, TWS pairing, and IPX4 water resistance.

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Priced at Rs 2,999 and Rs 3,999 (launch offers), the speakers will be available from May 5, 2026, across major online platforms.

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