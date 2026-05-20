Tech launches today (May 20, 2026): Slimmest fire stick, Canva in Gemini, and more

With multiple launches, announcements, and developments happening at once, keeping up with the latest in tech and gadgets can feel overwhelming. From smartphones and laptops to wearables, audio devices, smart home products, and AI tools, today’s lineup covers it all.
In this roundup, we take a quick look at the most notable launches of the day, focusing on their key features, pricing, and availability. Whether you’re following trends or planning your next purchase, here’s a snapshot of everything new in the tech world today.
Amazon has launched the new Amazon Fire TV Stick HD in India, introducing what it calls its fastest and slimmest HD streaming stick yet. The device delivers over 30% faster performance than the previous generation and supports Full HD streaming, HDR10+ and Wi-Fi 6 for smoother playback and quicker app launches.
Amazon says the new streaming stick is around 30% slimmer than other Fire TV models and can be powered directly through a TV’s USB port, eliminating the need for a wall adapter. It also comes with a redesigned Fire TV interface that offers cleaner navigation and dedicated sections for movies, TV shows, free content, and live TV.
Priced at Rs 4,999, the device is available via Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto.
Canva has launched a new Connected App for Google Gemini, allowing users to create, edit and manage Canva designs directly inside Gemini conversations. Announced at the integration enables users to generate editable Canva designs, search Canva content and turn AI-generated visuals from Google’s Nano Banana model into layered, customizable assets using Canva’s Magic Layers tool.
The integration connects Gemini with Canva’s Brand Kit system, including logos, fonts and colours, helping users create on-brand content from the first prompt. Users can link Canva through Gemini settings and start designing by using “@Canva” in chats.
Canva said the launch strengthens its presence across major AI platforms, including ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot and Claude. The feature begins rolling out in select English-speaking markets from May 19, with broader availability expected soon.
COLORFUL Technology has launched the new iGame B850M ULTRA Series Micro-ATX motherboards for AMD Ryzen platforms, introducing the iGame B850M ULTRA-S and iGame B850M ULTRA-OC models. Designed for gamers, creators and PC enthusiasts, the boards feature all-black styling, PCIe 5.0 support, DDR5 memory compatibility and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.
The iGame B850M ULTRA-S comes with a 14+2+1 phase 80A DrMOS power design, support for up to 256GB DDR5 memory and three M.2 storage slots, including dual PCIe 5.0 SSD support. Meanwhile, the iGame B850M ULTRA-OC targets enthusiasts with a dual-DIMM layout, DDR5-8800 overclocking support, 5Gb Ethernet and four M.2 storage slots. Both motherboards support AMD Ryzen 9000 Series X3D processors and include Bluetooth 5.4, high-speed USB Type-C connectivity and PCIe 5.0 graphics support. COLORFUL said pricing and local availability details will be announced through regional representatives.