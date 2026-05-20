Tech launches today (May 20, 2026): Slimmest fire stick, Canva in Gemini, and more

With multiple launches, announcements, and developments happening at once, keeping up with the latest in tech and gadgets can feel overwhelming. From smartphones and laptops to wearables, audio devices, smart home products, and AI tools, today’s lineup covers it all.

In this roundup, we take a quick look at the most notable launches of the day, focusing on their key features, pricing, and availability. Whether you’re following trends or planning your next purchase, here’s a snapshot of everything new in the tech world today.

Amazon launches fastest and slimmest Fire TV Stick HD in India

Amazon has launched the new Amazon Fire TV Stick HD in India, introducing what it calls its fastest and slimmest HD streaming stick yet. The device delivers over 30% faster performance than the previous generation and supports Full HD streaming, HDR10+ and Wi-Fi 6 for smoother playback and quicker app launches.