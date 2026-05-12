Tech launches today (May 12, 2026): Sony BRAVIA 3II, OPPO filmmaker programme, and more

Today (Tuesday, May 12) saw a mix of major announcements across consumer technology, smart devices and creator-focused platforms. From Sony’s new BRAVIA 3II television lineup to Amkette’s Mozen wireless chargers and OPPO’s filmmaker accelerator programme, we take a quick look at some of the most notable launches and announcements of the day, highlighting their key features, pricing and availability.

Whether you are tracking gadget trends or planning your next tech purchase, here’s a snapshot of everything new in the world of technology today.

Sony India announced the launch of the new Sony BRAVIA 3II television series in India, bringing features previously limited to its premium TV lineup to a wider range of consumers. The new models are powered by Sony’s XR processor, which uses AI and cognitive processing to optimise picture and sound quality in real time. The company said the BRAVIA 3II series supports a 4K 120Hz refresh rate, XR Triluminos Pro, Dolby Vision, DTS:X and HDMI 2.1 gaming features such as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). Sony added that the series has been designed to cater to both home entertainment and gaming users, while also supporting Google TV, Apple AirPlay 2, Apple HomeKit and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices.

Sony said the BRAVIA 3II lineup will roll out in phases, beginning with 55-inch and 65-inch variants in May 2026, followed by larger screen sizes, including a 100-inch model expected between July and August. The televisions will also include access to Sony Pictures Core, which offers studio-quality movie streaming with select IMAX Enhanced titles. According to the company, the TVs feature an inclusive remote control for easier accessibility and X-Protection PRO for durability against dust, humidity and power surges. The 55-inch model has been priced at Rs 159,900 with a best-buy price of Rs 99,990, while the 65-inch model costs Rs 199,900 with a best-buy price of Rs 124,990. The 75-inch version is priced at Rs 289,900 with a best-buy price of Rs 179,990, and the 85-inch variant is listed at Rs 519,900 with a best-buy price of Rs 305,990. The BRAVIA 3II series will be available through Sony retail stores, the ShopatSC portal and major e-commerce platforms across India starting May 2026.

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SanDisk and Crayola launch colourful USB-C flash drives in India

SanDisk India and Crayola have partnered to launch the new SANDISK Crayola USB-C Flash Drive in India. The new flash drives combine SanDisk’s storage technology with Crayola’s signature crayon-inspired design, targeting students, parents and teachers looking to store schoolwork, artwork, photos and other files. The USB-C flash drive comes in bright colours such as mango tango, cerulean blue, electric lime and vivid violet and is available in storage capacities of up to 256 GB.

The flash drive supports file transfer across USB-C tablets, computers and other compatible devices. Moreover, the SANDISK Memory Zone app can be used to back up, organise and transfer files. Buyers will also receive a three-month subscription to the Crayola Create and Play app, which includes interactive activities for children. The SANDISK Crayola USB-C flash drive is currently available on Amazon in 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB variants, priced at Rs 2,769, Rs 3,939 and Rs 6,029, respectively.

Amkette launches Qi2 wireless chargers under the Mozen brand

Amkette has launched a new range of wireless charging products under its premium accessories brand, Mozen by Amkette. Called the Mozen Air Series, the lineup includes the Mozen Air 920, Air 800 and Air 450, all based on the latest Qi2 wireless charging standard. The company said the new chargers are designed for users with multiple connected devices, offering features such as magnetic alignment, improved charging efficiency and compatibility with smartphones, earbuds and smartwatches. According to Amkette, the products also focus on convenience and minimalist design for desk, bedside and travel use.

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The Mozen Air 920 and Air 800 are 3-in-1 wireless charging docks that can charge smartphones, earbuds and smartwatches simultaneously, while the Air 450 is a compact single-device wireless charger designed for portability. The Air 920 also includes ambient lighting modes, while the Air 800 features an adjustable charging surface and LED safety indicators. Meanwhile, the Air 450 comes with an integrated USB-C cable and support for MagSafe-compatible as well as non-MagSafe devices. The Mozen Air 450 is priced at Rs 999, while the Air 800 and Air 920 are priced at Rs 2,499 and Rs 2,999, respectively. The products are available through Amkette’s official website.

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OPPO and Discovery launch mobile filmmaking programme for Indian creators

Oppo India has partnered with Discovery India to launch the Filmmaker Accelerator Programme for emerging creators in India. Introduced under the new OPPO LUMO Creator Programme, the initiative aims to encourage mobile filmmaking and cultural storytelling through short-form videos. As part of the third edition of OPPO’s “Culture in a Shot” campaign, participants are invited to create videos around the theme “Meet Culture Anew, Make Your Moment”, focusing on everyday cultural experiences and local stories. According to the company, creators will receive mentorship in storytelling, filming and post-production, along with access to OPPO smartphones and opportunities for future collaborations.

The contest opened on May 5 and will accept entries until July 15, 2026, through Instagram using specific campaign hashtags. Participants must be Indian residents aged 18 years or above, and videos should be between 30 seconds and 10 minutes long, shot on any smartphone. OPPO said the winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, an OPPO Find X9 Ultra smartphone, and an opportunity to direct a collaborative short film with OPPO and Discovery later this year. In addition, the company also announced the return of the OPPO Photography Awards 2026, which includes a new Super Video category for mobile creators globally.

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(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)