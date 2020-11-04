Tech launches today: Infinix Smart 4, Honor Band 6 and more

Infinix Smart 4 is priced at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant. (Image: Infinix)

Today, we saw quite a few device launches. Infinix took the wraps off its latest entry level phone. It offers a massive 6,000mAh battery and 6.82-inch display under Rs 8,000. Realme and Honor expanded their portfolio by launching fitness wearables. Here’s a quick glance at all of the tech launches that took place in the world today.

iGear iLumi lamp

iGear’s new iLumi lamp comes with seven colours and eye protection. It features a 7-colour 1.5W LED, which is housed in a matt-finished plastic enclosure. You can choose from any of the seven different colours ranging from Red, Green, Orange, Daylight, Blue, Pink and Yellow. You can change the colour of the lamp, turn it on/off, and adjust the brightness with hand gestures. Once can mount the iGear iLumi lamp on the wall. The company is claiming that users will get up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. The lamp is priced at Rs 699 and it comes with a warranty of 1 year. Customers can get it from Amazon.in and Flipkart.com.

Infinix Smart 4

The Infinix Smart 4 price in India is set at Rs 6,999, which is for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage. It will go on sale on November 8 at 12:00PM via Flipkart. The device has a 6.82-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, and a 6,000mAh battery. The device ships with Android 10 (Go edition) out of the box. At the back is a dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor. It is paired with a depth sensor. For selfies, the company has added an 8-megapixel camera sensor, which is accompanied by an LED flash.

Honor Band 6

The Honor Band 6 will cost CNY 249, which is around Rs 2,800. This price is for the standard variant and the NFC model is priced at CNY 289 (roughly Rs 3,300). The fitness wearable features a 1.47-inch colour display with 2.5D curved glass. Users get 100 dial faces to choose from. Honor is claiming that users will get up to 14 days of battery life with typical use and up to 10 days with heavy usage. The fitness band can monitor hear rate, track sleep, and blood oxygen level. There is also women’s health management features, including ovulation tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, and more.

Honor Band 6 comes with automatic activity tracking feature. (Image: Honor) Honor Band 6 comes with automatic activity tracking feature. (Image: Honor)

It is also water resistant up to 50 metres. The newly launched Honor Band 6 has 10 sports modes. These include running, treadmill, cycling, swimming, and more. Honor has added an automatic activity tracking feature as well. The wearable not only supports voice assistants, but also NFC for digital payments.

Realme Watch S

The Realme Watch S has been launched for PKR 14,999, which is roughly Rs 7,000 in India. The device has a 1.3-inch circular dial. The panel supports 360×360 pixels resolution and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. The panel has a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It can monitor heart-rate on a real-time basis and blood oxygen levels too. It offers 16 sport modes, including Stationary Bike, Cricket, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Strength Training, Football, Yoga, and more. The smartwatch comes with 100 watch faces. You can check all the notifications on the watch, reject calls and even unlock the phone. The Realme Watch S packs a 390mAh batter, which is said to deliver 15 of days of battery life. Other features include IP68 rating, idle alerts, water reminders, sleep tracking,

Vivo S7e 5G

The Vivo S7e 5G comes a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 408ppi pixel density and HDR 10 support. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. The device has a 64MP triple rear camera setup. It includes an 8-megapixel super wide-angle macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel pixel blur camera. On the front js a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Vivo S7e 5G has a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The price of the new Vivo phone is currently unknown. We do know, the Vivo S7e will be sold in China with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

