Tech Launches Today (April 21, 2026): Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, Huawei Pura X Max, more

With multiple new launches, announcements, and developments, staying on top of the latest from the world of tech and gadgets can be a bit overwhelming. From smartphones and laptops to wearables, audio gear, smart home devices, and AI tools, today’s lineup encompasses it all.

In this roundup, we take a quick look at the most notable launches of the day, highlighting their key features, pricing, and availability. Whether you are tracking trends or planning your next big purchase, here’s a snapshot of everything new in the world of tech today.

Dyson has introduced the Dyson Supersonic Travel, a compact hair dryer designed for portability without compromising performance. It is 32 per cent smaller and 25 per cent lighter than the original Supersonic, weighing just 330g, making it ideal for travel and carry-on use.

(Image: Dyson) (Image: Dyson)

Despite its size, the device retains Dyson’s high-performance airflow and intelligent heat control, measuring temperature 100 times per second to prevent heat damage and maintain hair health. It also features global voltage compatibility, allowing consistent performance across regions.

The Supersonic Travel supports existing attachments from Dyson Supersonic and Supersonic Nural models, offering styling flexibility on the go. Positioned as a premium travel companion, it delivers fast drying and smooth, shiny results wherever users are. India launch details are expected to be announced soon.

Huawei Launches Pura X Max, the World’s First Wide-Folding Smartphone

Huawei has unveiled the Huawei Pura X Max, introducing a new “wide-fold” form factor that expands the foldable category. The device features a 7.7-inch internal display and a 5.4-inch cover screen, both offering high brightness levels up to 3000–3500 nits, along with LTPO adaptive refresh rates for smooth performance.

(Image: Huawei) (Image: Huawei)

Powered by the Kirin 9030 Pro chipset, the Pura X Max delivers improved CPU, GPU, and NPU performance over its predecessor. It packs a 5,300mAh battery with 66W wired and 40W wireless charging.

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The camera system includes a 50MP main sensor with variable aperture, a 50MP periscope zoom lens, and a 12.5MP ultra-wide camera. It also supports the M-Pen 3 Mini stylus for enhanced productivity. Positioned as a premium foldable, pricing starts at 10,999 yuan, with multiple storage variants available.

JioHotstar unveils signal-led ads to target high-intent audiences

JioHotstar, on Tuesday, April 21, launched a new commerce signal-led advertising capability aimed at helping companies reach high-intent audiences with greater precision across its streaming platform. The offering moves beyond traditional demographic targeting by using aggregated, privacy-safe purchase intent signals to deliver more relevant and action-driven ads.

Launching with Instamart as its first partner, the solution enables a full-funnel experience – allowing viewers to move seamlessly from content consumption to product discovery through integrated call-to-action formats. Advertisers also gain access to deeper, down-funnel insights, improving transparency and campaign measurement.

The rollout coincides with the ongoing cricket season, capitalising high engagement on the platform. With this launch, JioHotstar aims to transform advertising into a more measurable, outcome-driven experience, connecting entertainment with real-time consumer intent at scale.

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Adobe launches Brand Intelligence, expands GenStudio for AI-driven content workflows

At the ongoing Adobe Summit 2026, the tech giant has introduced Brand Intelligence and expanded its GenStudio platform to help businesses streamline content creation and marketing workflows at scale. The updates aim to unify enterprise data, AI agents, and automation across the entire content supply chain.

The new Brand Intelligence system enables AI agents to learn from feedback, approvals, and brand guidelines, ensuring content remains consistent with brand guidelines. Adobe also rolled out new AI-powered tools for cross-team collaboration, campaign brief creation, and automated creative production, including integrations with Firefly.

Additional updates include a content marketing module, 3D digital twin capabilities with NVIDIA, and support for conversational ads via ChatGPT. Adobe claims the enhancements will help enterprises deliver faster, more personalised customer experiences with improved efficiency and governance.

Dolby cinema debuts in Tamil Nadu with first-ever launch in Trichy

Dolby Laboratories, in partnership with LA Cinema, has launched Tamil Nadu’s first Dolby Cinema in Thiruverumbur, Trichy, marking the fourth such premium auditorium in India. Opening to the public on April 24, 2026, the new cinema aims to bring a world-class moviegoing experience to one of the country’s most passionate film markets.

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(Image: Dolby) (Image: Dolby)

The auditorium combines Dolby Vision for ultra-vivid visuals and Dolby Atmos for multidimensional audio, delivering deeper contrast, richer colours, and sound that moves all around the audience, including overhead. Designed with a curved wall-to-wall screen, precision acoustics, and optimised seating, the venue ensures a consistent, immersive experience from every seat. Tamil Nadu’s first Dolby Cinema was inaugurated by veteran actor Kamal Hassan

The launch will feature screenings of Michael in Dolby formats. With over 860 films globally released or confirmed in Dolby Vision and Atmos, the expansion reflects growing demand for premium cinema experiences beyond metro cities, positioning Trichy as a new hub for high-end entertainment in India.

Xiaomi launches REDMI A7 series

Xiaomi has introduced the REDMI A7 and REDMI A7 Pro in India. The REDMI A7 sports a 6.88-inch display, while the A7 Pro steps up to a 6.9-inch HD+ panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. Both devices come with TÜV Rheinland-certified eye protection and wet touch technology for improved usability in varied conditions.

(Image: Redmi) (Image: Redmi)

Under the hood, the series offers 64GB storage paired with LPDDR4X RAM, along with virtual RAM expansion for better multitasking. Camera duties are handled by a 13MP rear sensor and an 8MP front camera, catering to everyday photography and video calls.

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The phones support 15W charging, include a charger in the box, and feature 7.5W reverse wired charging. Additional highlights include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP52 durability, 3.5mm headphone jack, and microSD expansion up to 2TB.

The REDMI A7 starts at ₹10,999, while the A7 Pro is priced at ₹11,999, with sales beginning April 23 across online and offline platforms.