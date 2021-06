This week, we witnessed a lot of device launches in the world of tech. Samsung took the wraps off its latest Galaxy A22 5G. Vivo launched a new Vivo Y70t smartphone with Exynos 880 SoC, whereas Garmin took the wraps off its new set of fitness smartwatches. Google also announced Pixel Buds A-Series TWS earphones. Brands like Lenovo and Asus also unwrapped new laptops. Here’s a quick look at all the tech launches for the day.