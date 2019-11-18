Tech launches of the week: Vivo Y19 with triple rear cameras, Oppo VOOC Power Bank and more

Oppo announced the availability of a new range of smartphone accessories that include a 10,000mAh power bank, earphones, power adapter, and more. Also, Vivo has expanded its Y-series portfolio to include the new Vivo Y19 smartphone that comes with the triple rear camera setup. Here is everything that has been launched this week.

Advertising

Oppo VOOC Power Bank, Power Adapter, USB Cable

Oppo has launched a new power bank with 10,000mAh capacity for a price of Rs 1,499. The power bank offers fast charging solution with 20W Two-Way Flash Charge technology. The fast-charging power bank from Oppo comes in black colour.

The power adapter from Oppo is priced at Rs 699. Oppo says that the adapter protects the smartphone from high voltage and short circuits by regulating the electric fluctuations. The Oppo USB Type-C cable with 480-Mbps data transmission and fast charging capability is also priced at Rs 699.

Oppo earphones

Oppo today unveiled two sets of earphones. The entry-level earphones are priced at Rs 399 and feature a built-in mic and tangle-free wire. The other set of earphones, O-Fresh stereo earphones, are priced at Rs 899 and feature Sound Field Enhancement technology and Hi-Res sound.

Advertising

Vivo Y19

Vivo today launched the Vivo Y19 with 5,000mAh battery and a 16MP triple rear camera setup. The phone is priced at Rs 13,999 for the lone model of 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The phone is available in Magnetic Black and Spring White colours and the launch offers include 5 per cent cashback on HDFC and ICICI Bank cards and no-cost EMI up to 12 months on credit and debit cards.

The Vivo Y19 sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ Halo FullView display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by Helio P65 processor paired and backed by 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Dual-Engine fast charging. The Vivo Y19 features a 16MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera setup and the selfie camera is a 16MP selfie shooter.