Tech launches of the week: TicWatch GTH, Samsung 2021 soundbars, and more

Logitech MK470 slim wireless keyboard mouse combo

The newly launched Logitech MK470 wireless keyboard and mouse combo will cost you Rs 4,995. The Logitech MK470 combo includes a slim keyboard that also features a number pad. It seems to have decent-sized keys and has shortcuts on the 12 function keys.

You can connect the MK470 Slim combo to your computer with a 2.4 GHz wireless USB receiver for a wireless experience. Additionally, the MK470 Slim combo includes an auto-sleep feature that puts the mouse and keyboard into battery saving mode when they are not in use, so you can extend the time between battery changes. The new product can offer up to 18 months and 36 months of battery life, as per the company. The Logitech MK470 combo is compatible with Windows 10, 8, 7, or later.