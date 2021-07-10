Tech launches of the week: TicWatch GTH, Samsung 2021 soundbars, and more

This week, we witnessed a lot of device launches in the world of tech. Samsung took the wraps off its 2021 soundbars. Brands like Huawei, Garmin and Mobvoi launched new wearables in India. Lenovo announced new laptops, starting at Rs 29,999. Logitech also unveiled its new wireless keyboard and mouse. Here’s a quick look at all the tech launches that happened this week.
The newly launched Logitech MK470 wireless keyboard and mouse combo will cost you Rs 4,995. The Logitech MK470 combo includes a slim keyboard that also features a number pad. It seems to have decent-sized keys and has shortcuts on the 12 function keys.
You can connect the MK470 Slim combo to your computer with a 2.4 GHz wireless USB receiver for a wireless experience. Additionally, the MK470 Slim combo includes an auto-sleep feature that puts the mouse and keyboard into battery saving mode when they are not in use, so you can extend the time between battery changes. The new product can offer up to 18 months and 36 months of battery life, as per the company. The Logitech MK470 combo is compatible with Windows 10, 8, 7, or later.
The Huawei Band 6 has been launched in India and it comes with a price tag of Rs 4,490. The fitness band is equipped with a 1.47-inch AMOLED colour display. Huawei is claiming that users will get up to 14 days of battery life with typical usage and up to 10 days with heavy usage. The Chinese company is also claiming that one will two days of battery life with just five minutes of charging. The newly launched Huawei Band 6 also features a heart rate sensor, a sleep monitor, as well as TruRelax stress monitoring tech.
Other features include Sp02 monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking and more. As mentioned above, there are 96 workout modes including running, cycling, swimming, treadmill, and more. The Huawei Band 6 is also 5ATM rated (up to 50 metres), which means that it is water-resistant.
The new Garmin Venu 2 is priced at Rs 41,990 in India, whereas the Garmin Venu 2S is selling for Rs 37,990.
As for the features, the Garmin Venu 2 features a 45mm dial, whereas the Garmin Venu 2S has a 40mm dial. The company claims that the Venu 2 smartwatch will deliver up to 11 days of battery life (in smartwatch mode). Users will get up to 8 hours of battery life with GPS mode with music, as per the company. The Venu 2S, on the other hand, is said to last for up to 10 days in smartwatch mode, and up to 7 hours in GPS mode with music.
Both the models offer an AMOLED touchscreen display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It can monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen, respiration and stress levels. Other features include 25 GPS sports activity modes, body battery energy monitoring. The devices can store up to 650 songs and support smart notifications. There is also women's health tracking.
Samsung has unveiled new soundbars in India. The price starts from Rs 27,990 and goes up to Rs 1,47,990. The Q-series soundbar lineup comes with an 11.1.4 channel to offer the most realistic 3D audio. It is integrated with Q-Symphony tech, which helps play surround sound from TV and soundbar simultaneously. All the models in the Q series support Dolby Atmos/ DTS:X as well as SpaceFit Sound tec, which automatically analyses the surrounding environment and offer a better sound experience.
There is also an A-series that include soundbars with enhanced wattage. The models ship with Dolby Audio/ DTS Virtual:X. There is also a Bass Boost feature, which Samsung says adds ‘more boom' with a simple click. The soundbar also packs Adaptive Sound Lite tech automatically enhances voice clarity and optimises sound for content. The A-series soundbars from Samsung also offer inbuilt wireless subwoofers.
The TicWatch GTH runs on RTOS OS and features a 1.55-inch rectangular TFT display with 360x320 pixels resolution. It offers a 260mAh battery, which the company says will deliver up to 10 days of battery life.
The budget smartwatch comes with 14 sports modes. Other features include skin temperature monitor, blood oxygen monitoring with photoplethysmography (PPG) tech, heart rate monitoring, respiration rate, stress monitoring, and sleep monitoring. It comes with 5ATM water resistance rating. The smartwatch can be used to check your phone's notifications. You can also control music, and get workout reminders with this watch.